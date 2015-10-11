MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 11

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Commodity surge lifts world equities; dollar falls
* Oil little changed after choppy trade, WTI ends at 11-week high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Beltone bid boosts Egypt, petchems buoy Saudi
* Gold rises to seven-week high on dovish Fed minutes
* Islamic State closes in on Syrian city of Aleppo; U.S. abandons rebel training effort
* U.S. pulls plug on Syria rebel training effort; will focus on weapons supply
* Bombs kill 95 at pro-Kurdish rally in Turkish capital
* Israeli forces shoot dead five Palestinians as violence rages on
* Three killed in violent unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region
* Russia steps up air strikes against Assad opponents in Syria
* US warns governments, bankers Iran sanctions still in place -sources
* Yemeni president dismisses Houthi concessions as “manoeuvre”
* Beirut protest turns violent, politicians postpone talks
* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves to last until mid-March - minister
* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat
* Egypt invites firms to settle 45-cargo LNG tender this weekend
* Egypt’s urban consumer inflation jumps, core inflation drops in September
* Orascom Telecom and Act Financial seek to buy Beltone Financial
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker on parallel market
* Egypt’s core annual inflation decreases to 5.55 pct in Sept
* Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 10.3 pct
* Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 7.7 pct
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.8 pct
* Saudi bank Samba Q3 net profit rises 7 pct, beats estimates
* Saudi Sept oil production, supply steady
* Saudi’s SABIC to reorganise Innovative Plastics unit effective Jan. 1
* Run rates at 75 pct at Saudi’s 400,000-bpd Yasref refinery
* Dubai developer to build $4.8 bln tourist resort in Bosnia
* UAE’s NMC Health makes offer for Al Noor Hospitals
* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC to make interest payments on $3.5 bln 1MDB debt
* Dubai to announce preferred bidder for clean coal power plant on Oct. 13
* Kuwait sports clubs back government in dispute with FIFA
* Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 55 pct year/year
* Bahrains’ Investcorp acquires sports gear firm POC for $65 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)