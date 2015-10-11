MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 11

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Commodity surge lifts world equities; dollar falls

* Oil little changed after choppy trade, WTI ends at 11-week high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Beltone bid boosts Egypt, petchems buoy Saudi

* Gold rises to seven-week high on dovish Fed minutes

* Islamic State closes in on Syrian city of Aleppo; U.S. abandons rebel training effort

* U.S. pulls plug on Syria rebel training effort; will focus on weapons supply

* Bombs kill 95 at pro-Kurdish rally in Turkish capital

* Israeli forces shoot dead five Palestinians as violence rages on

* Three killed in violent unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

* Russia steps up air strikes against Assad opponents in Syria

* US warns governments, bankers Iran sanctions still in place -sources

* Yemeni president dismisses Houthi concessions as “manoeuvre”

* Beirut protest turns violent, politicians postpone talks

EGYPT

* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves to last until mid-March - minister

* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egypt invites firms to settle 45-cargo LNG tender this weekend

* Egypt’s urban consumer inflation jumps, core inflation drops in September

* Orascom Telecom and Act Financial seek to buy Beltone Financial

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker on parallel market

* Egypt’s core annual inflation decreases to 5.55 pct in Sept

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 10.3 pct

* Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 7.7 pct

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q3 net profit rises 6.8 pct

* Saudi bank Samba Q3 net profit rises 7 pct, beats estimates

* Saudi Sept oil production, supply steady

* Saudi’s SABIC to reorganise Innovative Plastics unit effective Jan. 1

* Run rates at 75 pct at Saudi’s 400,000-bpd Yasref refinery

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer to build $4.8 bln tourist resort in Bosnia

* UAE’s NMC Health makes offer for Al Noor Hospitals

* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC to make interest payments on $3.5 bln 1MDB debt

* Dubai to announce preferred bidder for clean coal power plant on Oct. 13

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sports clubs back government in dispute with FIFA

QATAR

* Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 55 pct year/year

BAHRAIN

* Bahrains’ Investcorp acquires sports gear firm POC for $65 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)