MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 12

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips
* Oil edges up on lower U.S. rig count, weaker dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals boost Saudi; other markets sluggish
* Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike
* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq halts plan for international bond issue due to high price
* Israeli air strike kills 2 in Gaza; Israeli police say stop suspected car bomb
* Iran’s parliament gives initial nod to nuclear deal with powers
* Iranian-American journalist convicted, Iran news agency says
* Turkey sees Islamic State hand in bombing, vows election will go on
* Syrian army advances with help of Russian strikes; Putin reaches out to Saudis
* Syria cancels April wheat tender, launches another for 200,000 T
* Islamic State figures killed in air strike; Baghdadi not believed among them
* OPEC sec-gen: oil market will be reasonable by end-year
* Lufthansa targets Gulf rivals with Mideast premium economy launch
* PREVIEW-Cricket-Pakistan bank on spin duo to make England toil
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, on parallel market
* Egypt expects $1.5 bln in loans from World Bank, AfDB by end-2015
* Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco considers new Yanbu refining complex -sources
* Saudi bank National Commercial’s Q3 net profit up 6.7 pct
* MOVES-Saudi Aramco names Qahtani acting SVP for upstream ops
* France to agree aerospace deals with Saudi Arabia - sources
* Saudi’s Mobily says regulator rejects investors’ compensation demands
* Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* Kuwait sovereign fund may sell assets to cover deficit - report
* Kuwait says won’t slow development of oil projects
* Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar energy minister says oil price has bottomed out
* Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* Aluminium Bahrain says Q3 production up 2.9 percent
* Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)