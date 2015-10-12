MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 12

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips

* Oil edges up on lower U.S. rig count, weaker dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals boost Saudi; other markets sluggish

* Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike

* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq halts plan for international bond issue due to high price

* Israeli air strike kills 2 in Gaza; Israeli police say stop suspected car bomb

* Iran’s parliament gives initial nod to nuclear deal with powers

* Iranian-American journalist convicted, Iran news agency says

* Turkey sees Islamic State hand in bombing, vows election will go on

* Syrian army advances with help of Russian strikes; Putin reaches out to Saudis

* Syria cancels April wheat tender, launches another for 200,000 T

* Islamic State figures killed in air strike; Baghdadi not believed among them

* OPEC sec-gen: oil market will be reasonable by end-year

* Lufthansa targets Gulf rivals with Mideast premium economy launch

* PREVIEW-Cricket-Pakistan bank on spin duo to make England toil

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, on parallel market

* Egypt expects $1.5 bln in loans from World Bank, AfDB by end-2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco considers new Yanbu refining complex -sources

* Saudi bank National Commercial’s Q3 net profit up 6.7 pct

* MOVES-Saudi Aramco names Qahtani acting SVP for upstream ops

* France to agree aerospace deals with Saudi Arabia - sources

* Saudi’s Mobily says regulator rejects investors’ compensation demands

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

* Kuwait sovereign fund may sell assets to cover deficit - report

* Kuwait says won’t slow development of oil projects

QATAR

* Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Qatar energy minister says oil price has bottomed out

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

* Aluminium Bahrain says Q3 production up 2.9 percent

OMAN

* Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)