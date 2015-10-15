MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as weak US data dents rate hike prospects

* Oil drops on U.S. stockpile build, global glut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf markets fall but SABIC supports Saudi

* MIDEAST MONEY-Cheap oil offers no respite for rising Saudi money rates

* Gold near 3-1/2-month high on bets Fed to delay rate hike

* Chinese admiral visits Iran, wants closer defence cooperation

* South Korea’s Sept oil imports from Iran up 43 pct, but 9-month purchases dip

* Lavrov says Russia helping fight against militants in Iraq

* Arab coalition slowing aid efforts in Yemen - U.S. Navy report

* Jordan picks Shell to supply first two years of LNG supply in tender

* Iran’s Guardian Council passes nuclear bill into law

* Iraq sees oil production, exports rising in 2016 - source

* A $70 oil floor? Fat chance, but OPEC price plan may be first step

* U.S. to raise Iranian missile test at UN Security Council

* Japan, Iran agree on investment pact after sanctions end

TURKEY

* Turkish PM sees Islamic State or PKK links to Ankara bombing

* Turkey suspends Ankara police, intelligence, security chiefs after bombing

* Turkish Aug current-account deficit $163 million, above forecast

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment

* Egypt negotiating $3 billion loan from World Bank

* Russia’s Rosatom says Egypt nuclear talks in final stages

* Egypt’s last Islamists standing offer “polite” opposition

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. approves $495 mln sale of Black Hawks to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia signs deal for 320 PAC-3 missiles - Lockheed

* Saudi bourse regulator tightens curbs on anonymous investors

* Russia calls Saudi oil to East Europe ‘toughest competition’

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* South Africa’s Mediclinic to buy Al Noor Hospitals

KUWAIT

* SINOPEC Engineering announces contract with Kuwait National Petroleum Company

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank plans roadshow for possible USD sukuk issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Air in final talks to buy 50 aircraft -CFO

* Bahrain Investcorp’s U.S. unit buys eight residential properties for $400 mln

OMAN

Oman c.bank foreign assets fall y/y, first time since 2012