MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as weak US data dents rate hike prospects
* Oil drops on U.S. stockpile build, global glut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf markets fall but SABIC supports Saudi
* MIDEAST MONEY-Cheap oil offers no respite for rising Saudi money rates
* Gold near 3-1/2-month high on bets Fed to delay rate hike
* Chinese admiral visits Iran, wants closer defence cooperation
* South Korea’s Sept oil imports from Iran up 43 pct, but 9-month purchases dip
* Lavrov says Russia helping fight against militants in Iraq
* Arab coalition slowing aid efforts in Yemen - U.S. Navy report
* Jordan picks Shell to supply first two years of LNG supply in tender
* Iran’s Guardian Council passes nuclear bill into law
* Iraq sees oil production, exports rising in 2016 - source
* A $70 oil floor? Fat chance, but OPEC price plan may be first step
* U.S. to raise Iranian missile test at UN Security Council
* Japan, Iran agree on investment pact after sanctions end
* Turkish PM sees Islamic State or PKK links to Ankara bombing
* Turkey suspends Ankara police, intelligence, security chiefs after bombing
* Turkish Aug current-account deficit $163 million, above forecast
* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Nov. 21-30 shipment
* Egypt negotiating $3 billion loan from World Bank
* Russia’s Rosatom says Egypt nuclear talks in final stages
* Egypt’s last Islamists standing offer “polite” opposition
* U.S. approves $495 mln sale of Black Hawks to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia signs deal for 320 PAC-3 missiles - Lockheed
* Saudi bourse regulator tightens curbs on anonymous investors
* Russia calls Saudi oil to East Europe ‘toughest competition’
* South Africa’s Mediclinic to buy Al Noor Hospitals
* SINOPEC Engineering announces contract with Kuwait National Petroleum Company
* Qatar Islamic Bank plans roadshow for possible USD sukuk issue
* Bahrain’s Gulf Air in final talks to buy 50 aircraft -CFO
* Bahrain Investcorp’s U.S. unit buys eight residential properties for $400 mln
* Oman c.bank foreign assets fall y/y, first time since 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)