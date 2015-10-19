MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 19

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks near 2-mth highs as China GDP calms hard-landing fears

* Oil prices slip as investors wait for China GDP data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC boosts Saudi after Q3 beat; FX fears hit Egypt

* Gold dips as U.S. data boosts rate hike prospects

* Yemeni government says to attend U.N.-sponsored talks with Houthis

* Iraq issues arrest warrant for trade minister on graft charges - officials

* Iran deal closer to reality as U.S. prepares sanctions waivers

* Albaraka Turk picks arrangers for capital-boosting sukuk- sources

* Syria’s Hoboob extends bid deadline for 200,000 T wheat tender

EGYPT

* Egypt pound weakens in central bank sale, parallel market

* Turnout low in Egypt’s long-awaited parliamentary election

* TAKE A LOOK-Egypt kicks off long-awaited parliamentary election

* Egypt’s Juhayna posts 64 pct rise in net profits for Q3

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SABIC Q3 profit drop extends slump, but beats forecasts

* Saudi crude oil exports fall in August to 6.998 mln bpd - JODI

* Saudi’s Savola to book 94 mln riyal Q4 gain on insurance claim

* Saudi Electric signs 4 bln riyal utility contract for housing projects

* Saudi’s SAFCO Q3 net profit sinks 38 pct, in line with estimates

* Saudi miner Ma‘aden Q3 net profit drops 83.5 pct

* Saudi Aramco says fraud foiled between trading unit and India’s ONGC

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank ADCB meets estimates with 18.3 pct Q3 net profit gain

* Dubai’s Aster DM Healthcare in $245 mln Saudi hospital investment

QATAR

* Qatari bank CBQ misses forecasts as Q3 profit drops 35 pct

* Qatar September inflation rises to 1.5 pct y/y

* Qatar’s GWC rights issue subscription to launch Nov. 8

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

OMAN

