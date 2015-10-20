MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 20

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia drops as commodities languish, loonie dips on Canada vote

* Oil prices nudge up on short covering, but glut and economic concerns persist

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Disappointing Q3 earnings hit Saudi, Egypt rebounds

* Gold struggles after 3-day losing streak as dollar stands tall

* Moody‘s: Delayed oil price recovery could weigh on GCC sovereign credit profiles

* Libya’s recognised parliament rejects UN proposal for unity govt

* U.N. envoy urges Yemen parties to make peace talks in Geneva a success

* OPEC, non-OPEC experts to talk, but unlikely to cooperate on cuts

* Saudi says difficult to see role for Iran in Syria peacemaking

* Investors hope Turkey’s election will give economic reformers more clout

* PineBridge Investments to close Middle East business -sources

* Nuclear deal on Iran programme to be implemented this year, says Iranian official

* Iran to up oil production one week after sanctions -Shana

* Germany’s Steinmeier calls on Gulf States to help more refugees

* Polish Lotos CEO says interested with Saudi, Iranian oil

EGYPT

* Egypt in second day of “election without voters”

* POLL-Egypt’s economy to grow at steady pace, lower than forecast

* Egypt to delay second tranche of international bond issue

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. said to approve Saudis buying $11 bln of Littoral ships- Bloomberg

* Saudi to impose a maximum of 100 riyals per square metre on undeveloped lands - SPA

* New Saudi performance centre adds to top prince’s powers

* Saudi’s Savola Q3 net profit drops 47 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi’s Apicorp tightens guidance for benchmark debut sukuk -leads

* Saudi contractor Al Khodari swings to Q3 loss on lower revenue

* Saudi’s Tasnee slumps to Q3 net loss on lower sales, prices

* Saudi Telecom to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal/share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE telcos to permit competition in business, TV services in 9-12 mths

* UAE‘S ADNOC restarts unit, increases run rates at Ruwais refinery -sources

* TABLE-Dubai September inflation eases to 3.9 pct with cheaper gasoline

* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital names Salaam head of coverage and placement

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nakilat to raise foreign ownership limit to 49 pct

* Qatar’s Ezdan Holding closes $500 mln 5-yr Islamic loan - arranger

KUWAIT

* Banned Kuwait steps down as host of 2015 Gulf Cup

* S.Korean bank, Kuwait Petroleum sign MOU for $5 bln financing

BAHRAIN

* Zain Bahrain Q3 profit rises 91 pct as it cuts costs, data rises

OMAN

* Oman budget deficit widens to $6.97 bln in Jan-Aug

* Oman consumer prices edge down 0.1 pct in September (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)