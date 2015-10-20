MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 20

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia drops as commodities languish, loonie dips on Canada vote
* Oil prices nudge up on short covering, but glut and economic concerns persist
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Disappointing Q3 earnings hit Saudi, Egypt rebounds
* Gold struggles after 3-day losing streak as dollar stands tall
* Moody‘s: Delayed oil price recovery could weigh on GCC sovereign credit profiles
* Libya’s recognised parliament rejects UN proposal for unity govt
* U.N. envoy urges Yemen parties to make peace talks in Geneva a success
* OPEC, non-OPEC experts to talk, but unlikely to cooperate on cuts
* Saudi says difficult to see role for Iran in Syria peacemaking
* Investors hope Turkey’s election will give economic reformers more clout
* PineBridge Investments to close Middle East business -sources
* Nuclear deal on Iran programme to be implemented this year, says Iranian official
* Iran to up oil production one week after sanctions -Shana
* Germany’s Steinmeier calls on Gulf States to help more refugees
* Polish Lotos CEO says interested with Saudi, Iranian oil
* Egypt in second day of “election without voters”
* POLL-Egypt’s economy to grow at steady pace, lower than forecast
* Egypt to delay second tranche of international bond issue
* U.S. said to approve Saudis buying $11 bln of Littoral ships- Bloomberg
* Saudi to impose a maximum of 100 riyals per square metre on undeveloped lands - SPA
* New Saudi performance centre adds to top prince’s powers
* Saudi’s Savola Q3 net profit drops 47 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi’s Apicorp tightens guidance for benchmark debut sukuk -leads
* Saudi contractor Al Khodari swings to Q3 loss on lower revenue
* Saudi’s Tasnee slumps to Q3 net loss on lower sales, prices
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal/share
* UAE telcos to permit competition in business, TV services in 9-12 mths
* UAE‘S ADNOC restarts unit, increases run rates at Ruwais refinery -sources
* TABLE-Dubai September inflation eases to 3.9 pct with cheaper gasoline
* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital names Salaam head of coverage and placement
* Qatar’s Nakilat to raise foreign ownership limit to 49 pct
* Qatar’s Ezdan Holding closes $500 mln 5-yr Islamic loan - arranger
* Banned Kuwait steps down as host of 2015 Gulf Cup
* S.Korean bank, Kuwait Petroleum sign MOU for $5 bln financing
* Zain Bahrain Q3 profit rises 91 pct as it cuts costs, data rises
* Oman budget deficit widens to $6.97 bln in Jan-Aug
* Oman consumer prices edge down 0.1 pct in September (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)