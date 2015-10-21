MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 21

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch ahead, euro firm before ECB

* Oil falls after industry report shows surge in U.S. crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil dampens Saudi, Emaar Misr boosts Egypt

* MIDEAST DEBT-APICORP, QIB sukuk issues show Gulf bond market power shift

* Gold extends gains to second day on sluggish dollar

* U.S. general wins assurance Iraq will not seek Russia air strikes

* U.S., Russia sign memo to avoid clashes in air over Syria

* UN Libya deal stalls after elected congress rejects draft

* Tougher times ahead for Islamic finance as core markets slow

* Watchdog to probe alleged mustard gas use by Islamic State

* Turkey ready to accept 6-month transition period for Syria’s Assad -officials

* Cooperation with OPEC? No thank you, ex-Soviet producers say

* Iran returns Saudi accusations of cross-border meddling

* Genel cuts forecasts as Iraqi Kurdistan owes more than $400 mln

EGYPT

* Amer Holding Group, Porto Holding to start trading on Egypt bourse on Thursday

* Egyptian central bank holds pound steady; parallel market rate weaker

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi CMA may relax investor rules to join world indices

* U.S. approves $11.25 billion warship sale to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Telecom’s Q3 net profit falls 31 pct

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Q3 net profit up 8.6 pct on higher sales

* Saudi Butanol Co starts trial ops at Jubail plant - statement

* Saudi rights activists sentenced to years in prison -Amnesty

* Saudi-Kuwaiti joint oil firm appoints new chairman

* Saudi lab firm Al Borg plans 49 pct stake sale - sources

* Saudi Sipchem CEO says expects better 2016 -Arabiya TV

* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q2 net up 2.3 pct, misses forecast

* Saudi’s Mouwasat Q3 net profit slumps 40.3 pct, trailing forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE September inflation eases to 4.3 pct

* Al Noor says third suitor VPS Healthcare expresses interest

QATAR

* UN right experts urge Qatar to free man jailed for critical poem

* Qatar Islamic Bank launches $750 mln sukuk, to price Tue - leads

* Qatar Airways CEO sees end of seat-backed in-flight entertainment systems

KUWAIT

* France nears 2.5 bln euros of defence deals with Kuwait

* Emerging markets to double Agility’s revenue by 2020, says CEO

* Kuwait Airways expects to make a profit in two to three years

BAHRAIN

Kuwait plans new terminal as stop-gap for delayed airport expansion