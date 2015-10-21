MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 21

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch ahead, euro firm before ECB
* Oil falls after industry report shows surge in U.S. crude stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil dampens Saudi, Emaar Misr boosts Egypt
* MIDEAST DEBT-APICORP, QIB sukuk issues show Gulf bond market power shift
* Gold extends gains to second day on sluggish dollar
* U.S. general wins assurance Iraq will not seek Russia air strikes
* U.S., Russia sign memo to avoid clashes in air over Syria
* UN Libya deal stalls after elected congress rejects draft
* Tougher times ahead for Islamic finance as core markets slow
* Watchdog to probe alleged mustard gas use by Islamic State
* Turkey ready to accept 6-month transition period for Syria’s Assad -officials
* Cooperation with OPEC? No thank you, ex-Soviet producers say
* Iran returns Saudi accusations of cross-border meddling
* Genel cuts forecasts as Iraqi Kurdistan owes more than $400 mln
* Amer Holding Group, Porto Holding to start trading on Egypt bourse on Thursday
* Egyptian central bank holds pound steady; parallel market rate weaker
* Saudi CMA may relax investor rules to join world indices
* U.S. approves $11.25 billion warship sale to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Telecom’s Q3 net profit falls 31 pct
* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Q3 net profit up 8.6 pct on higher sales
* Saudi Butanol Co starts trial ops at Jubail plant - statement
* Saudi rights activists sentenced to years in prison -Amnesty
* Saudi-Kuwaiti joint oil firm appoints new chairman
* Saudi lab firm Al Borg plans 49 pct stake sale - sources
* Saudi Sipchem CEO says expects better 2016 -Arabiya TV
* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q2 net up 2.3 pct, misses forecast
* Saudi’s Mouwasat Q3 net profit slumps 40.3 pct, trailing forecasts
* UAE September inflation eases to 4.3 pct
* Al Noor says third suitor VPS Healthcare expresses interest
* UN right experts urge Qatar to free man jailed for critical poem
* Qatar Islamic Bank launches $750 mln sukuk, to price Tue - leads
* Qatar Airways CEO sees end of seat-backed in-flight entertainment systems
* France nears 2.5 bln euros of defence deals with Kuwait
* Emerging markets to double Agility’s revenue by 2020, says CEO
* Kuwait Airways expects to make a profit in two to three years
* Kuwait plans new terminal as stop-gap for delayed airport expansion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)