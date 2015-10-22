MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 22

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive as ECB kicks off event-heavy period
* Oil slides 2 pct to three-week low on U.S. crude build
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index drops on prospect of fiscal reform
* Gold hovers near lowest in a week on stronger dollar
* U.S., allies demand UN action after Iran missile test
* Shipping traffic to Syria surges as Russia steps up offensive
* Russia says considers providing $5 bln loan to Iran
* Putin uses Assad visit to talk up Kremlin role as Syria broker
* UN envoy says talks continue with warring Libyan factions
* Iraq budget deficit seen at 11.9 pct of GDP in 2016 - minister
* OPEC, non-OPEC discuss risk to oil investment, no output cuts
* Iran’s Khamenei conditionally approves nuclear deal with powers
* Four-fifths of Russia’s Syria strikes don’t target Islamic State: Reuters analysis
* Sectarian hate takes root as Yemen anti-Houthi forces push on Sanaa
* Iraq’s ruling alliance, militias urge PM to seek Russian strikes
* IMF may offer major loan to Iraq in 2016, official says
* Turkish c.bank keeps rates steady but signals tighter policy ahead
* Erdogan seen with little choice but to share power after Turkish vote
* Turkish banking sector profit seen rising 12 percent in 2016 - assn
* Egypt loyalists take the lead in parliament elections
* BP to invest in three new exploration blocks in Egypt
* Fitch Affirms Three Egyptian Banks; Outlooks Stable
* Egypt replaces central bank governor Hisham Ramez
* Poor election turnout in Egypt might strengthen Sisi’s hand
* Moody‘s: Egyptian insurance market displays untapped potential despite challenges
* Zain Saudi Q3 net loss narrows as subscribers jump, margins improve
* Saudi shipper Bahri seeks 2.8 bln riyals for vessel financing - sources
* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q3 loss as expenses rise
* Former investment chief is new Saudi ambassador to Washington
* Saudi poultry firm Al Watania picks HSBC as listing advisor - sources
* Saudi Telecom shares tumble as operator extends profit drop
* Saudi’s PetroRabigh swings to Q3 net loss on lower margins, oil prices
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* Saudi Electricity Co Q3 net profit rises 9.5 pct
* Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding reports 10 pct increase in Q3 net profit year-on-year - statement
* Saudis looking at wide range of fiscal reforms -IMF official
* Germany says still no agreement on Air Berlin-Etihad code share
* UAE’s National Food Products Co eyes $1.5 bln stake sale - sources
* Dubai’s Nakheel Q3 net profit rises 4 pct, Reuters calculations show
* Fee income fall dents profit at Dubai’s Mashreq
* Abu Dhabi’s tax-free financial zone says open for business
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Dubai’s Drake and Scull unit awarded $96 million contract to build new shopping mall - statement
* UAE’s ADNOC sells H1 2016 Murban crude at higher premium - traders
* Qatar says could intervene militarily in Syria but prefers political solution
* PGNiG says Qatargas to continue resell gas earmarked for Poland
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar Electricity and Water Co Q3 net profit falls 11.5 pct
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates
* Bahrain charges 24 with trying to set up Islamic State branch in kingdom
* Bahrain sentences activist to year in prison for ripping king’s photo
* Batelco said to reach out to Etisalat, Ooredoo for Jordan sale -Bloomberg
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)