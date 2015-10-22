MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 22

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive as ECB kicks off event-heavy period

* Oil slides 2 pct to three-week low on U.S. crude build

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index drops on prospect of fiscal reform

* Gold hovers near lowest in a week on stronger dollar

* U.S., allies demand UN action after Iran missile test

* Shipping traffic to Syria surges as Russia steps up offensive

* Russia says considers providing $5 bln loan to Iran

* Putin uses Assad visit to talk up Kremlin role as Syria broker

* UN envoy says talks continue with warring Libyan factions

* Iraq budget deficit seen at 11.9 pct of GDP in 2016 - minister

* OPEC, non-OPEC discuss risk to oil investment, no output cuts

* Iran’s Khamenei conditionally approves nuclear deal with powers

* Four-fifths of Russia’s Syria strikes don’t target Islamic State: Reuters analysis

* Sectarian hate takes root as Yemen anti-Houthi forces push on Sanaa

* Iraq’s ruling alliance, militias urge PM to seek Russian strikes

* IMF may offer major loan to Iraq in 2016, official says

TURKEY

* Turkish c.bank keeps rates steady but signals tighter policy ahead

* Erdogan seen with little choice but to share power after Turkish vote

* Turkish banking sector profit seen rising 12 percent in 2016 - assn

EGYPT

* Egypt loyalists take the lead in parliament elections

* BP to invest in three new exploration blocks in Egypt

* Fitch Affirms Three Egyptian Banks; Outlooks Stable

* Egypt replaces central bank governor Hisham Ramez

* Poor election turnout in Egypt might strengthen Sisi’s hand

* Moody‘s: Egyptian insurance market displays untapped potential despite challenges

SAUDI ARABIA

* Zain Saudi Q3 net loss narrows as subscribers jump, margins improve

* Saudi shipper Bahri seeks 2.8 bln riyals for vessel financing - sources

* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q3 loss as expenses rise

* Former investment chief is new Saudi ambassador to Washington

* Saudi poultry firm Al Watania picks HSBC as listing advisor - sources

* Saudi Telecom shares tumble as operator extends profit drop

* Saudi’s PetroRabigh swings to Q3 net loss on lower margins, oil prices

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* Saudi Electricity Co Q3 net profit rises 9.5 pct

* Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding reports 10 pct increase in Q3 net profit year-on-year - statement

* Saudis looking at wide range of fiscal reforms -IMF official

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Germany says still no agreement on Air Berlin-Etihad code share

* UAE’s National Food Products Co eyes $1.5 bln stake sale - sources

* Dubai’s Nakheel Q3 net profit rises 4 pct, Reuters calculations show

* Fee income fall dents profit at Dubai’s Mashreq

* Abu Dhabi’s tax-free financial zone says open for business

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* Dubai’s Drake and Scull unit awarded $96 million contract to build new shopping mall - statement

* UAE’s ADNOC sells H1 2016 Murban crude at higher premium - traders

QATAR

* Qatar says could intervene militarily in Syria but prefers political solution

* PGNiG says Qatargas to continue resell gas earmarked for Poland

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Qatar Electricity and Water Co Q3 net profit falls 11.5 pct

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain charges 24 with trying to set up Islamic State branch in kingdom

* Bahrain sentences activist to year in prison for ripping king’s photo

* Batelco said to reach out to Etisalat, Ooredoo for Jordan sale -Bloomberg

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)