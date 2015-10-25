MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 25

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soar on surprise China rate cut

* Oil down as dollar offsets China move; glut hits prompt U.S crude

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Budget jitters hurt Saudi Arabia; CDS rising again

* Speculators raise bullish gold bet, silver bets

* Israel quiet over “hotline” with Russia on Syria

* Iranian president welcomes Khamenei’s conditional approval on Nuclear deal

* Saudi Arabia says no common position on Assad’s fate after Vienna meeting

* Obama names Brett McGurk as envoy to coalition fighting Islamic State

* Sugar flows to Syria pick up as cargo traffic surges

* Eni CEO upbeat on recouping remaining unpaid credits in Iran

* Genel notes receipt of payment for Kurdistan oil exports

TURKEY

* Fitch says stable Turkish government could help reforms, growth

*Turkish central bank says opens 12 billion lira one-week repo auction

*Fitch says sees Turkey’s 2016 growth at 3pct, inflation 6.4 pct

*Turkey’s Sabanci says planned IPO for energy unit in Q3 2017 at earliest

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger on parallel market

* Can Egypt’s new central bank chief calm currency crisis?

SAUDI ARABIA

*Mobile firm Zain Saudi appoints new chairman

* Poland’s PKN says expects first Saudi oil delivery in Nov

* Saudi mobily to agree new loan covenants by year-end

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* CIMIC Group says Habtoor Leighton Group wins construction contract in Dubai

* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim picks banks to a potential dollar sukuk -sources

* UAE Sepember central bank foreign reserves fall 4.7 pct y/y

* German transport minister says still open for talks on Air Berlin code shares

* Etihad asks German court to allow code share with Air Berlin

* Etihad says court permits Air Berline code shares until Nov 8

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nakilat Q3 profit rises 7.6 pct

* Raytheon CEO expects to sign $1 billion radar contract with Qatar

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait offers free Whatsapp, Skype as it mounts recovery

* Kuwait’s Equate to buy ME Global from Dow, PIC for $3.2 bln

* Dow to optimize ownership in Kuwaiti ventures

* Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 21.6 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco says assessing options for Jordan unit -statement

* Bahrain September inflation flat at 1.6 pct y/y

* Bahrain’s Shi‘ite clerics criticise removal of Ashura flags (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)