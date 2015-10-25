MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 25

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soar on surprise China rate cut
* Oil down as dollar offsets China move; glut hits prompt U.S crude
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Budget jitters hurt Saudi Arabia; CDS rising again
* Speculators raise bullish gold bet, silver bets
* Israel quiet over “hotline” with Russia on Syria
* Iranian president welcomes Khamenei’s conditional approval on Nuclear deal
* Saudi Arabia says no common position on Assad’s fate after Vienna meeting
* Obama names Brett McGurk as envoy to coalition fighting Islamic State
* Sugar flows to Syria pick up as cargo traffic surges
* Eni CEO upbeat on recouping remaining unpaid credits in Iran
* Genel notes receipt of payment for Kurdistan oil exports
* Fitch says stable Turkish government could help reforms, growth
*Turkish central bank says opens 12 billion lira one-week repo auction
*Fitch says sees Turkey’s 2016 growth at 3pct, inflation 6.4 pct
*Turkey’s Sabanci says planned IPO for energy unit in Q3 2017 at earliest
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger on parallel market
* Can Egypt’s new central bank chief calm currency crisis?
*Mobile firm Zain Saudi appoints new chairman
* Poland’s PKN says expects first Saudi oil delivery in Nov
* Saudi mobily to agree new loan covenants by year-end
* CIMIC Group says Habtoor Leighton Group wins construction contract in Dubai
* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim picks banks to a potential dollar sukuk -sources
* UAE Sepember central bank foreign reserves fall 4.7 pct y/y
* German transport minister says still open for talks on Air Berlin code shares
* Etihad asks German court to allow code share with Air Berlin
* Etihad says court permits Air Berline code shares until Nov 8
* Qatar’s Nakilat Q3 profit rises 7.6 pct
* Raytheon CEO expects to sign $1 billion radar contract with Qatar
* Ooredoo Kuwait offers free Whatsapp, Skype as it mounts recovery
* Kuwait’s Equate to buy ME Global from Dow, PIC for $3.2 bln
* Dow to optimize ownership in Kuwaiti ventures
* Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit rises 21.6 pct
* Bahrain’s Batelco says assessing options for Jordan unit -statement
* Bahrain September inflation flat at 1.6 pct y/y
* Bahrain’s Shi‘ite clerics criticise removal of Ashura flags (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)