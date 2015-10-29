MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar strong after Fed keeps Dec hike in play

* Crude oil futures hold gains after Fed sits pat on rates, inventory build

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises but Gulf mostly weak

* Gold near 2-week low as Fed puts December rate hike in play

* Arch-rivals Saudi Arabia, Iran to discuss Syria face-to-face for first time

* Iraq’s coalition members press PM to consult before ordering reforms

* Iraq to adjust military spending, hire 10,000 new forces -minister

* ‘Iran’s Amazon’ disregards post-sanctions competition, looks to expand

* Iraq unseats Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India for third month

* Economist urges top Islamic finance body to cut risks

TURKEY

* Erdogan says Turkey may hit U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds to block advance

* Months of conflict sour Turkey’s election in Kurdish southeast

* Turkish police raid media group linked to Erdogan foe as election looms

* Turkey central bank ups inflation forecasts, may follow Fed hike

* Turkey’s Enerjisa looking to sell three new hydropower plants-sources

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment

* Egypt to attend Syria talks in Vienna on Friday

* Egypt extends state of emergency in North Sinai by three months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia complains U.N. blamed coalition for bombing Yemen hospital

* Saudi’s Yasref refinery back at full capacity -CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ opens Islamic finance business in Dubai

* UAE bank NBAD says government deposits drop by $13 billion

* Dubai’s Aramex targets $150 mln in acquisitions after profit rise

* Emirates Global Aluminium in talks for $5 bln loan to refinance debt - sources

* Dubai Islamic Bank plans to boost capital after surge in lending

* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17 pct

* Dubai Int‘l Airport September traffic rises 8.2 pct

* UAE lowers November domestic gasoline, diesel prices - ministry

* UAE’s Etisalat net profit falls 8.6 pct

* Dubai Investments Q3 net profit rises 30 pct

QATAR

* Qatar rules out military intervention in Syria

* Brookfield sells stake to Qatar fund in Manhattan development

* Qatar telecoms operator Ooredoo doubles Q3 net profit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 23.7 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)