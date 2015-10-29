MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar strong after Fed keeps Dec hike in play
* Crude oil futures hold gains after Fed sits pat on rates, inventory build
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises but Gulf mostly weak
* Gold near 2-week low as Fed puts December rate hike in play
* Arch-rivals Saudi Arabia, Iran to discuss Syria face-to-face for first time
* Iraq’s coalition members press PM to consult before ordering reforms
* Iraq to adjust military spending, hire 10,000 new forces -minister
* ‘Iran’s Amazon’ disregards post-sanctions competition, looks to expand
* Iraq unseats Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India for third month
* Economist urges top Islamic finance body to cut risks
* Erdogan says Turkey may hit U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds to block advance
* Months of conflict sour Turkey’s election in Kurdish southeast
* Turkish police raid media group linked to Erdogan foe as election looms
* Turkey central bank ups inflation forecasts, may follow Fed hike
* Turkey’s Enerjisa looking to sell three new hydropower plants-sources
* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment
* Egypt to attend Syria talks in Vienna on Friday
* Egypt extends state of emergency in North Sinai by three months
* Saudi Arabia complains U.N. blamed coalition for bombing Yemen hospital
* Saudi’s Yasref refinery back at full capacity -CEO
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ opens Islamic finance business in Dubai
* UAE bank NBAD says government deposits drop by $13 billion
* Dubai’s Aramex targets $150 mln in acquisitions after profit rise
* Emirates Global Aluminium in talks for $5 bln loan to refinance debt - sources
* Dubai Islamic Bank plans to boost capital after surge in lending
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17 pct
* Dubai Int‘l Airport September traffic rises 8.2 pct
* UAE lowers November domestic gasoline, diesel prices - ministry
* UAE’s Etisalat net profit falls 8.6 pct
* Dubai Investments Q3 net profit rises 30 pct
* Qatar rules out military intervention in Syria
* Brookfield sells stake to Qatar fund in Manhattan development
* Qatar telecoms operator Ooredoo doubles Q3 net profit
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 23.7 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)