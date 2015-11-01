FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 1
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, but post best month in 4 years; oil gains

* Oil rises on U.S. rig count; market also up on week and month

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai rise but close far off highs

* Gold falls to 3-week low, set for biggest weekly drop in 9

* POLL-OPEC-fueled oil glut to offset waning U.S. output

* Russia risks Syrian quagmire -U.S. deputy secretary of state

* Poll sees ruling AKP winning large majority in Turkish election

* US sticks to demand Assad leave power at first peace talks to include Iran

* LNG glut to steal coal market share

* Russian airliner with 224 aboard crashes in Egypt’s Sinai, all killed

* Iran to announce oil output rise at next OPEC meeting -Shana

* Iran threatens Arabs as much as Islamic State says Bahrain

* U.S. to send special forces to Syria, truce sought after peace talks

* Extremely rare cyclone threatens floods, damage in Yemen and Oman

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GB Auto says output resumes after 20-day stoppage AUTO.CA

* Egypt central bank leaves main interest rates unchanged

* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tonnes wheat

* Siemens could expand Egypt power deal, says CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Death toll in Saudi haj disaster at least 2,070-Reuters tally

* Saudi’s Bahri says talks with Aramco, Sembcor to continue

* Saudi deficit this year is “manageable” says foreign minister

* Saudi finance ministry says S&P downgrade unjustified

* Saudi cabinet defers decision on 40-hour work week

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* United Arab Bank CEO has left company -sources

* INTERVIEW-UAE’s Masdar sees renewable energy opportunities in MENA region

KUWAIT

* Kuwait defers Iraq’s final war reparation payment until 2017 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.