MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 5

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks falter as Fed signals a December rate rise
* Crude futures edge up, but U.S. inventory build drags
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds from chart support, most of region weak
* Gold near 1-mth low as Yellen stokes December rate hike views
* Amnesty condemns Syria for disappearance of detainees
* Bomb by Islamic State likely caused Russian plane crash -security sources
* Iran’s hardliners mark hostage anniversary with “infiltration” warning
* Jordan moves to part privatise bourse to revive trade
* Yemen central bank agrees with banks to support sagging currency
* OPEC confidential report sees market share squeeze to 2019
* Tunisian lawmakers suspend membership in ruling party, threatening split
* Lebanon’s speaker calls first parliament session in months
* Iran’s defence hawks prepare for worst after nuclear deal
* Boeing forecasts demand in Middle East for 3,180 new airplanes over next 20 years
* Iran to raise price for local wheat purchases by 10 pct for 2016
* Libya confirms force majeure on Zueitina port -NOC
* Flush with victory, combative Erdogan demands Turkey constitution change
* Turkey seeks Russian gas discount of more than 10.25 pct at arbitration
* Turkey to privatise lottery by year-end, some ports in 2016 -official
* Sisi says Muslim Brotherhood can play role in Egypt before UK visit
* Egypt’s GASC announces international tender for poultry
* Egyptian Steel pushes ahead with growth but new plants delayed
* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $16.415 bln at end-October
* Egyptian flooding drowns Gaza’s tunnel business
* Egypt’s Banque Du Caire sees 40-45 percent rise in profits for 2015
* Saudi’s Naimi says no dire need to raise domestic energy prices
* Sipchem may not pay dividends in H2 2015, seeing restructuring results -CEO
* SABIC sees chemical prices stable or higher in 2016 if oil at $50-60
* Saudi Mobily aims to become profitable again within 12 months -CEO
* Large Saudi gas price rises would damage chemicals industry - Tasnee
* ADNOC lowers 2016 offers; gap still wide
* Outgoing U.N. Libya envoy to head UAE diplomatic academy
* Emirates to buy 27 Cirrus, Embraer training aircraft
* Boeing says will not make changes to Dreamliner stretch for Emirates
* ABN Amro pays fines over Dubai irregularities ahead of IPO
* Kuwait oil minister says believes oil prices have bottomed out
* Kuwaiti oil companies to switch leaders -oil minister
* Qatar’s Tasweeq offers 96,000 T decant oil, fuel oil for 2016
* Wielding riches, Qatar seeks to deepen US ties, protect regional clout
* Bahrain says foils plans for attack by Iran-linked terrorist group
* Investcorp aims at global top tier with new expansion plans (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)