MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 5

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks falter as Fed signals a December rate rise

* Crude futures edge up, but U.S. inventory build drags

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rebounds from chart support, most of region weak

* Gold near 1-mth low as Yellen stokes December rate hike views

* Amnesty condemns Syria for disappearance of detainees

* Bomb by Islamic State likely caused Russian plane crash -security sources

* Iran’s hardliners mark hostage anniversary with “infiltration” warning

* Jordan moves to part privatise bourse to revive trade

* Yemen central bank agrees with banks to support sagging currency

* OPEC confidential report sees market share squeeze to 2019

* Tunisian lawmakers suspend membership in ruling party, threatening split

* Lebanon’s speaker calls first parliament session in months

* Iran’s defence hawks prepare for worst after nuclear deal

* Boeing forecasts demand in Middle East for 3,180 new airplanes over next 20 years

* Iran to raise price for local wheat purchases by 10 pct for 2016

* Libya confirms force majeure on Zueitina port -NOC

TURKEY

* Flush with victory, combative Erdogan demands Turkey constitution change

* Turkey seeks Russian gas discount of more than 10.25 pct at arbitration

* Turkey to privatise lottery by year-end, some ports in 2016 -official

EGYPT

* Sisi says Muslim Brotherhood can play role in Egypt before UK visit

* Egypt’s GASC announces international tender for poultry

* Egyptian Steel pushes ahead with growth but new plants delayed

* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $16.415 bln at end-October

* Egyptian flooding drowns Gaza’s tunnel business

* Egypt’s Banque Du Caire sees 40-45 percent rise in profits for 2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Naimi says no dire need to raise domestic energy prices

* Sipchem may not pay dividends in H2 2015, seeing restructuring results -CEO

* SABIC sees chemical prices stable or higher in 2016 if oil at $50-60

* Saudi Mobily aims to become profitable again within 12 months -CEO

* Large Saudi gas price rises would damage chemicals industry - Tasnee

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADNOC lowers 2016 offers; gap still wide

* Outgoing U.N. Libya envoy to head UAE diplomatic academy

* Emirates to buy 27 Cirrus, Embraer training aircraft

* Boeing says will not make changes to Dreamliner stretch for Emirates

* ABN Amro pays fines over Dubai irregularities ahead of IPO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says believes oil prices have bottomed out

* Kuwaiti oil companies to switch leaders -oil minister

QATAR

* Qatar’s Tasweeq offers 96,000 T decant oil, fuel oil for 2016

* Wielding riches, Qatar seeks to deepen US ties, protect regional clout

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says foils plans for attack by Iran-linked terrorist group

* Investcorp aims at global top tier with new expansion plans (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)