MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 10

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 1-month low on Fed, global growth worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian market keeps sliding on FX fears; Gulf rebounds
* Crude oil rises after OPEC says market to be balanced in 2016
* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as U.S. rate hike looms
* OPEC’s Badri says oil market to be more balanced in 2016
* Jordanian officer fatally shoots two Americans, S.African at security training site
* U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military
* Russia, Iran sign contract for missile system delivery
* Russian officials believe Sinai plane brought down by bomb -US sources
* Obama, Netanyahu at White House seek to mend U.S.-Israel ties
* Jordan appoints new finance minister in surprise move - officials
* Saudi banks have plenty of cash, central bank says as rates rise
* Saudi Aerospace says building Jeddah maintenance facility
* Saudi Arabia sees robust oil fundamentals as rival output falls
* Executions in Saudi Arabia at a 20-year peak - Amnesty
* Saudi Arabia’s cabinet restructures grain body
* Egypt’s CDS, bond markets price in risk from tourism hit
* Egypt’s GASC to supply imported wheat to private sector
* Egypt’s 5-Year, 10-Year treasury bonds rise marginally
* Egyptian shareholder in “constructive” talks with Adidas
* Egypt says Islamic State militant killed in Cairo shootout
* Commercial Bank of Dubai sets IPTs on USD bond
* Emirates signs $16 bln engine deal with GE for 777x fleet
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, Mubadala extend partnership, see $1 bln of contracts
* UAE says to buy two Saab surveillance aircraft
* Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic in talks to invest in UAE payments firm
* Qatar October inflation edges up to 1.7 pct y/y
* Qatar energy minister says too early to predict OPEC outcome
* Qatar seeks up to $10 bLn syndicated loan-bankers
* Bahrain picks five banks for potential US$ bond
* Turkish economy may grow more than 4 percent in 2016 -finance minister
* Reforms can revive Turkish economy in 2016, says finance minister
* Turkish September industrial output rises 2.8 pct year-on-year
* Turkish central bank says opens 1 bln lira repo auction
* Divided and defeated, Turkey opposition faces decade in wilderness
* Omantel plans 50 mln rial sukuk issue by early 2016
* Oil prices may remain low for long period - Kuwait minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)