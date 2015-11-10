MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 10

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 1-month low on Fed, global growth worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian market keeps sliding on FX fears; Gulf rebounds

* Crude oil rises after OPEC says market to be balanced in 2016

* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as U.S. rate hike looms

* OPEC’s Badri says oil market to be more balanced in 2016

* Jordanian officer fatally shoots two Americans, S.African at security training site

* U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

* Russia, Iran sign contract for missile system delivery

* Russian officials believe Sinai plane brought down by bomb -US sources

* Obama, Netanyahu at White House seek to mend U.S.-Israel ties

* Jordan appoints new finance minister in surprise move - officials

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi banks have plenty of cash, central bank says as rates rise

* Saudi Aerospace says building Jeddah maintenance facility

* Saudi Arabia sees robust oil fundamentals as rival output falls

* Executions in Saudi Arabia at a 20-year peak - Amnesty

* Saudi Arabia’s cabinet restructures grain body

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CDS, bond markets price in risk from tourism hit

* Egypt’s GASC to supply imported wheat to private sector

* Egypt’s 5-Year, 10-Year treasury bonds rise marginally

* Egyptian shareholder in “constructive” talks with Adidas

* Egypt says Islamic State militant killed in Cairo shootout

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Commercial Bank of Dubai sets IPTs on USD bond

* Emirates signs $16 bln engine deal with GE for 777x fleet

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, Mubadala extend partnership, see $1 bln of contracts

* UAE says to buy two Saab surveillance aircraft

* Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic in talks to invest in UAE payments firm

QATAR

* Qatar October inflation edges up to 1.7 pct y/y

* Qatar energy minister says too early to predict OPEC outcome

* Qatar seeks up to $10 bLn syndicated loan-bankers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain picks five banks for potential US$ bond

TURKEY

* Turkish economy may grow more than 4 percent in 2016 -finance minister

* Reforms can revive Turkish economy in 2016, says finance minister

* Turkish September industrial output rises 2.8 pct year-on-year

* Turkish central bank says opens 1 bln lira repo auction

* Divided and defeated, Turkey opposition faces decade in wilderness

OMAN

* Omantel plans 50 mln rial sukuk issue by early 2016

KUWAIT

* Oil prices may remain low for long period - Kuwait minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)