MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 11

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares anxious ahead of China data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles 4.4 pct on FX fears; austerity worries hit Qatar
* Oil prices drop on rising stockpiles, Japan recession fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar dips, still near 3-mth low on US rate view
* Russia to propose Syrians launch 18-month reform process - document
* France says will sign deals during Iranian president’s Paris visit
* Three men killed in Jordan attack worked for U.S. security firm
* Obama likely to discuss Syria with leaders at G20 meeting
* North Iraq oil exports fall to average 595,528 bpd in October
* Netanyahu says time for U.S. Jews to heal rifts over Iran deal
* Russian plane crash may halve Sharm al Sheikh’s tourism income
* OPEC’s Badri sees positive results for oil markets in 2016
* Oil majors see low prices persisting for months ahead
* U.S. Air Force general says impressed with Saudi-led operations in Yemen
* Saudi aims for first foreign bond as soon as next year -sources
* Saudi Arabia says will diversify oil economy to slow climate change
* Saudi Arabia pushes U.N. panel to condemn Iran intervention in Syria
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 11-20 shipment
* Egypt’s Commercial International Bank Q3 net profit up 37 percent
* Egypt seen supporting pound to alleviate devaluation pressures
* Egypt’s GASC receives offers in wheat tender - traders
* SOCAR says looks at stakes in Egypt oil refineries
* Egypt releases prominent rights activist
* Food costs drive Egyptian inflation higher in October
* REUTERS SUMMIT-Reduced oil cash to hit some Mideast PE fundraising - Abraaj
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA swings to Q3 net loss
* UAE signs up for three AgustaWestland AW609 tilt-rotor aircraft
* Commercial Bank of Dubai prices $400 mln 5-year bond
* UAE’s Aldar Properties extends earnings boom; Q3 profit up 9.4 pct
* Dubai’s Damac Properties Q3 profit rises 45 pct
* Bahrain’s Batelco Q3 net profit falls 16 pct
* Bahraini prosecutor says eight men jailed for up to 10 years for terrorism
* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit rises 4 pct
* Turkey’s Erdogan calls for new constitution as EU frets about rights
* Kurdish militant attacks on convoys kill 1 Turkish soldier, injure 20
* Turkey’s Erdogan says allies approaching idea of safe zone in N.Syria
* EU urges Turkey to lift media curbs, resume peace talks with Kurd rebels [ID:nL8N1351UJ
* Kuwait’s Al Ahli completes purchase of Piraeus Bank Egypt
* Gazprom, Kuwait Petroleum sign memorandum on oil and gas cooperation
* Kuwait’s Mabanee says Saudi unit gets nod for $1.9 bln Riyadh shopping complex
* Kuwait’s Agility Q3 net profit rises 5 pct
