MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 11

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares anxious ahead of China data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles 4.4 pct on FX fears; austerity worries hit Qatar

* Oil prices drop on rising stockpiles, Japan recession fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar dips, still near 3-mth low on US rate view

* Russia to propose Syrians launch 18-month reform process - document

* France says will sign deals during Iranian president’s Paris visit

* Three men killed in Jordan attack worked for U.S. security firm

* Obama likely to discuss Syria with leaders at G20 meeting

* North Iraq oil exports fall to average 595,528 bpd in October

* Netanyahu says time for U.S. Jews to heal rifts over Iran deal

* Russian plane crash may halve Sharm al Sheikh’s tourism income

* OPEC’s Badri sees positive results for oil markets in 2016

* Oil majors see low prices persisting for months ahead

* U.S. Air Force general says impressed with Saudi-led operations in Yemen

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi aims for first foreign bond as soon as next year -sources

* Saudi Arabia says will diversify oil economy to slow climate change

* Saudi Arabia pushes U.N. panel to condemn Iran intervention in Syria

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 11-20 shipment

* Egypt’s Commercial International Bank Q3 net profit up 37 percent

* Egypt seen supporting pound to alleviate devaluation pressures

* Egypt’s GASC receives offers in wheat tender - traders

* SOCAR says looks at stakes in Egypt oil refineries

* Egypt releases prominent rights activist

* Food costs drive Egyptian inflation higher in October

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Reduced oil cash to hit some Mideast PE fundraising - Abraaj

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA swings to Q3 net loss

* UAE signs up for three AgustaWestland AW609 tilt-rotor aircraft

* Commercial Bank of Dubai prices $400 mln 5-year bond

* UAE’s Aldar Properties extends earnings boom; Q3 profit up 9.4 pct

* Dubai’s Damac Properties Q3 profit rises 45 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco Q3 net profit falls 16 pct

* Bahraini prosecutor says eight men jailed for up to 10 years for terrorism

* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group Q3 profit rises 4 pct

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Erdogan calls for new constitution as EU frets about rights

* Kurdish militant attacks on convoys kill 1 Turkish soldier, injure 20

* Turkey’s Erdogan says allies approaching idea of safe zone in N.Syria

* EU urges Turkey to lift media curbs, resume peace talks with Kurd rebels [ID:nL8N1351UJ

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Ahli completes purchase of Piraeus Bank Egypt

* Gazprom, Kuwait Petroleum sign memorandum on oil and gas cooperation

* Kuwait’s Mabanee says Saudi unit gets nod for $1.9 bln Riyadh shopping complex

* Kuwait’s Agility Q3 net profit rises 5 pct