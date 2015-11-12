MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 12

(Refiles)

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shrugs off losses, Aussie spikes on jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Telecom boosts Riyadh index, Egypt’s slide slows

* Oil prices edge away from 2-mth low, but market outlook stays weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near three-month low on U.S. rate outlook

* Russia says Lavrov, Kerry discuss approach to Syria peace talks next week

* Growing number of asylum seekers opt for Arctic route to enter Europe

* UPDATE 4-EU moves ahead with labelling goods made in Israeli settlements

* IMF to include Islamic finance in surveillance -Lagarde

* INTERVIEW-UAE officer denies Yemen civilian deaths caused by air power

* U.N. rights experts urge Iran to release journalists

* Flow of Iraqi oil to U.S. reaches 3-year peak in November

* Iran to face bumpy re-entry into global oil tanker market

* Iran has yet to decide on going to next round of Syria talks in Vienna

* Iraq to sell fourth mobile licence

* Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq’s South Oil -officials

* Iran to purchase Airbus planes, President Rouhani says

* AIRSHOW-Gulf airline growth curbed by traffic jams in the sky

* Air Berlin CEO sees improvement in earnings in 2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil min says talks markets with Venezuela counterpart

* UK to halt arms exports to Saudi if humanitarian laws broken - foreign minister

* Saudi Telecom sets minimum quarterly dividend for next three years

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 120,000 T Russian, French wheat

* Egypt strengthens currency amid disruptive dollar shortage

* Egypt’s GB Auto Q3 net profit up 90 pct despite currency challenges

* Egypt says to lose 2.2 bln pounds a month due UK, Russian flight suspensions

* Egyptian developer Medinet Nasr 9-month net profit at $19.22 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE payments firm sees transaction growth easing in 2015

* AIRSHOW-UAE in final stages of talks to buy Rafale jets

* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17.2 pct

* Dubai builder Arabtec posts loss for fourth straight quarter

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA posts Q3 loss on weak oil prices

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain to begin process to issue bond in Q1 2016 -CEO

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman September bank lending growth slows to 10.0 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Food Co posts near-flat Q3 profit

QATAR

* Qatar Financial Centre says to ease foreign investment rules

* International Bank of Qatar to start USD bond roadshow (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)