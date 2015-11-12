MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 12

(Refiles)
DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shrugs off losses, Aussie spikes on jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Telecom boosts Riyadh index, Egypt’s slide slows
* Oil prices edge away from 2-mth low, but market outlook stays weak
* PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near three-month low on U.S. rate outlook
* Russia says Lavrov, Kerry discuss approach to Syria peace talks next week
* Growing number of asylum seekers opt for Arctic route to enter Europe
* UPDATE 4-EU moves ahead with labelling goods made in Israeli settlements
* IMF to include Islamic finance in surveillance -Lagarde
* INTERVIEW-UAE officer denies Yemen civilian deaths caused by air power
* U.N. rights experts urge Iran to release journalists
* Flow of Iraqi oil to U.S. reaches 3-year peak in November
* Iran to face bumpy re-entry into global oil tanker market
* Iran has yet to decide on going to next round of Syria talks in Vienna
* Iraq to sell fourth mobile licence
* Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq’s South Oil -officials
* Iran to purchase Airbus planes, President Rouhani says
* AIRSHOW-Gulf airline growth curbed by traffic jams in the sky
* Air Berlin CEO sees improvement in earnings in 2015
* Saudi oil min says talks markets with Venezuela counterpart
* UK to halt arms exports to Saudi if humanitarian laws broken - foreign minister
* Saudi Telecom sets minimum quarterly dividend for next three years
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 120,000 T Russian, French wheat
* Egypt strengthens currency amid disruptive dollar shortage
* Egypt’s GB Auto Q3 net profit up 90 pct despite currency challenges
* Egypt says to lose 2.2 bln pounds a month due UK, Russian flight suspensions
* Egyptian developer Medinet Nasr 9-month net profit at $19.22 mln
* UAE payments firm sees transaction growth easing in 2015
* AIRSHOW-UAE in final stages of talks to buy Rafale jets
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q3 net profit rises 17.2 pct
* Dubai builder Arabtec posts loss for fourth straight quarter
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA posts Q3 loss on weak oil prices
* Aluminium Bahrain to begin process to issue bond in Q1 2016 -CEO
* TABLE-Oman September bank lending growth slows to 10.0 pct
* Kuwait Food Co posts near-flat Q3 profit
* Qatar Financial Centre says to ease foreign investment rules
* International Bank of Qatar to start USD bond roadshow (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)