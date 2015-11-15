MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 15

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slides, stocks drop; Paris attacks add to jitters
* Oil down again; glut forces biggest weekly loss in 8 months
* Russia says OPEC unlikely to cut output at December meet -agencies
* OPEC sees oil surplus shrinking in 2016, but underlines current glut
* Gold eyes fourth weekly loss as investors count on Fed rate rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai fall back; Egypt stable despite FX fears
* MSCI to include UAE’s Etisalat, Qatar’s Nakilat in EM index
* World shows solidarity, tightens security after Paris attacks
* France in shock after Islamist attacks kill 129
* After Paris attacks, pressure builds for big military response to Islamic State
* Assad says France’s “flawed” policy in Middle East partly to blame for attacks
* Syria talks produce election road map after Paris attacks
* Saudi Arabia to continue support Syrian rebels if Assad does not leave
* Lebanon arrests 5 Syrians, 1 Palestinian suspect in Beirut bombings
* Lebanon PM holds emergency meeting as nation mourns bomb victims
* Lebanon parliament endorses money laundry, combating terrorism laws
* Kurdish forces seize Iraq’s Sinjar town from Islamic State
* Mass Yazidi grave discovered after Iraq’s Sinjar taken from IS
* Islamic State claims attack on Baghdad funeral that killed 18
* Worshippers killed as bomb hits Yemen mosque in Houthi-dominated region
* Rouhani says U.S.-Iran ties could be restored but US must apologise
* Saudi Arabia faces deposit insurance challenge -FSB
* Saudi stock exchange names Hussan acting CEO
* Saudi Arabia’s top clerics condemn Paris attack
* Russia says EgyptAir ban is repercussion of air crash - RIA
* ANALYSIS-Egypt’s revaluation: a prelude to unshackling the pound?
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction on Thursday
* Sale of Egypt’s Beltone Financial gets 97.3 pct shareholder acceptance -source
* Egypt’s GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil - trade
* Egypt t-bill yields drop marginally at auction
* U.S. Treasury says sanctions money laundering group, Dubai-based supporter
* Dubai gold retailer gets 3-year jail term for bounced cheques
* UAE says will play major role in oil market stability
* Bahrain central bank aims for centralised sharia board by year-end
* Kuwait may issue dollar or dinar bonds, fin min tells Al Arabiya
* Qatar's Ooredoo appoints new CEO in managerial shake-up