MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 15

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slides, stocks drop; Paris attacks add to jitters

* Oil down again; glut forces biggest weekly loss in 8 months

* Russia says OPEC unlikely to cut output at December meet -agencies

* OPEC sees oil surplus shrinking in 2016, but underlines current glut

* Gold eyes fourth weekly loss as investors count on Fed rate rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai fall back; Egypt stable despite FX fears

* MSCI to include UAE’s Etisalat, Qatar’s Nakilat in EM index

* World shows solidarity, tightens security after Paris attacks

* France in shock after Islamist attacks kill 129

* After Paris attacks, pressure builds for big military response to Islamic State

* Assad says France’s “flawed” policy in Middle East partly to blame for attacks

* Syria talks produce election road map after Paris attacks

* Saudi Arabia to continue support Syrian rebels if Assad does not leave

* Lebanon arrests 5 Syrians, 1 Palestinian suspect in Beirut bombings

* Lebanon PM holds emergency meeting as nation mourns bomb victims

* Lebanon parliament endorses money laundry, combating terrorism laws

* Kurdish forces seize Iraq’s Sinjar town from Islamic State

* Mass Yazidi grave discovered after Iraq’s Sinjar taken from IS

* Islamic State claims attack on Baghdad funeral that killed 18

* Worshippers killed as bomb hits Yemen mosque in Houthi-dominated region

* Rouhani says U.S.-Iran ties could be restored but US must apologise

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia faces deposit insurance challenge -FSB

* Saudi stock exchange names Hussan acting CEO

* Saudi Arabia’s top clerics condemn Paris attack

EGYPT

* Russia says EgyptAir ban is repercussion of air crash - RIA

* ANALYSIS-Egypt’s revaluation: a prelude to unshackling the pound?

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction on Thursday

* Sale of Egypt’s Beltone Financial gets 97.3 pct shareholder acceptance -source

* Egypt’s GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil - trade

* Egypt t-bill yields drop marginally at auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. Treasury says sanctions money laundering group, Dubai-based supporter

* Dubai gold retailer gets 3-year jail term for bounced cheques

* UAE says will play major role in oil market stability

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank aims for centralised sharia board by year-end

KUWAIT

* Kuwait may issue dollar or dinar bonds, fin min tells Al Arabiya

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo appoints new CEO in managerial shake-up (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)