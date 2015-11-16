MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 16

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, currencies slide after Paris attacks, data
* Oil edges up in high turnover after Paris attacks, French air strikes in Syria
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi tumbles to 35-mth low as oil drop sparks rout
* Gold rises on safe-haven bids after Paris attacks
* France launches air strikes in Syria; Paris investigation widens
* Obama urges Russia to join renewed effort to eliminate Islamic State
* Emirates urges caution on EU-level aviation agreement with Gulf countries
* Iraq to supply crude oil and natural gas to Egypt and Jordan
* Iran’s Revolutionary Guards target popular messaging app in widening crackdown
* Kazakhstan set for debut sovereign sukuk in early 2016
* Saudi to start privatising airports next year as budget squeezed
* Saudi contractor Al Khodari files labour law claims worth 66 mln riyals
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on parallel market
* Egypt t-bill yields drop marginally at auction
* Egyptian unemployment edges up to 12.8 pct in Q3 -statistics agency
* Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals 9-month net profit drops 8.4 pct
* Egypt’s Oriental Weavers nine-month net earning fall to $34.9 mln
* Egypt’s SODIC 9-month net profit rises to $27.9 mln
* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa Q3 net profit rises to $17.73 million
* Egypt’s GASC to announce first meat tender, winner of poultry tender
* Emirates Global Aluminium sees Guinea feasibility study ready by Q1 2016
* UAE’s Dana Gas plans more cost cuts due to low oil prices
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull swings to Q3 net loss on provisioning - statement
* Pentagon says five Guantanamo detainees transferred to United Arab Emirates
* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank says studying capital-boosting sukuk issue
* Kuwait to restart Shuaiba CDU “within a few days” - KNPC spokesman
* Qatar c.bank chief: no need for money market intervention
* Aluminium Bahrain to reach cash cost cutting target in Jan
* Oman leader Sultan Qaboos makes rare public appearance
* Omantel Q3 profit slips slightly as costs rise (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)