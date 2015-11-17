MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 17

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain after Wall St takes Paris attacks in stride
* Oil prices edge up on Paris attack tensions, but market remains oversupplied
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE markets rebound after sell-off; Egypt slumps
* Gold steady as risk aversion offsets dollar strength
* Vowing to destroy terrorism, France seeks global coalition against Islamic State
* G20 sticks to goal to boost growth by extra 2 pct despite headwinds
* Turkey says will speed up work on nuclear power plant with Russia
* Iran deputy minister says Assad should stand in Syrian vote -Fars
* Aramco Trading Company expands operations into Singapore
* U.S. approves $1.29 bln sale of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia to issue 20 bln riyals of bonds to banks next week -Maaal
* Tecnicas Reunidas says has won large Saudi gas plant project
* Egypt kills 24 militants in central Sinai, security sources say
* Egypt’s SODIC signs $460 mln of sales contracts in first nine months
* Iraq oil deal, gas finds, could help Egypt become energy export hub
* Telecom Egypt posts 360 percent jump in Q3 net profit
* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom posts 9-month net loss of $383 million
* Moody’s places all ratings of United Arab Bank on review for downgrade
* More than $1 bln in “skips” hit UAE banks, coordinating to stem flow
* NMC Health withdraws Al Noor bid on valuation concern - vice chairman
* Dubai’s Arabtec plans to build 13,000 homes in Egypt
* UAE economy to grow 3 pct this yr, to reconsider investments - cenbank
* UAE to follow U.S. rate hike with “appropriate adjustment”
* Bahrain jails 12 convicted bombers for life, revokes citizenship (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)