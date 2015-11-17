MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 17

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain after Wall St takes Paris attacks in stride

* Oil prices edge up on Paris attack tensions, but market remains oversupplied

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE markets rebound after sell-off; Egypt slumps

* Gold steady as risk aversion offsets dollar strength

* Vowing to destroy terrorism, France seeks global coalition against Islamic State

* G20 sticks to goal to boost growth by extra 2 pct despite headwinds

* Turkey says will speed up work on nuclear power plant with Russia

* Iran deputy minister says Assad should stand in Syrian vote -Fars

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco Trading Company expands operations into Singapore

* U.S. approves $1.29 bln sale of smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia to issue 20 bln riyals of bonds to banks next week -Maaal

* Tecnicas Reunidas says has won large Saudi gas plant project

EGYPT

* Egypt kills 24 militants in central Sinai, security sources say

* Egypt’s SODIC signs $460 mln of sales contracts in first nine months

* Iraq oil deal, gas finds, could help Egypt become energy export hub

* Telecom Egypt posts 360 percent jump in Q3 net profit

* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom posts 9-month net loss of $383 million

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody’s places all ratings of United Arab Bank on review for downgrade

* More than $1 bln in “skips” hit UAE banks, coordinating to stem flow

* NMC Health withdraws Al Noor bid on valuation concern - vice chairman

* Dubai’s Arabtec plans to build 13,000 homes in Egypt

* UAE economy to grow 3 pct this yr, to reconsider investments - cenbank

* UAE to follow U.S. rate hike with “appropriate adjustment”

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain jails 12 convicted bombers for life, revokes citizenship