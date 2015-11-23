MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 23

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks mixed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bounces further from chart support; Egypt edges up

* U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes

* Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar

* Turkey’s pro-Kurdish leader unharmed after bullet hits car

* Motorcycle bomb explodes in Kurdish-held Syrian town, three dead

* Jordan’s King Abdullah to discuss war on Syria militants with Putin

* Israeli fatally stabbed, 3 Palestinian attackers killed in W. Bank

* Yemen’s Socotra burns two tonnes of qat after island bans drug

EGYPT

* Egyptians vote in second round of parliament elections dogged by apathy

* Egypt’s GB Auto urges support for industry to avert future crisis

* Yields on Egypt’s Treasury bills mixed at auction

* Orascom Telecom says North Korea sanctions impact control of subsidiary

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody’s maintains stable outlook for Saudi Arabia’s banking system

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas says wins UK court ruling for $100 mln Kurdistan payment

* Emirates Global Aluminium picks arrangers for $4.9 bln loan - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain inflation up to 2.3 pct after meat subsidies removed

OMAN

* Govt of Oman marketing $1 bln five-yr loan to banks - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to study raising fees for services -fin min quoted (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)