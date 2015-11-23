MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 23

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and commodities skid, Asia stocks mixed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bounces further from chart support; Egypt edges up
* U.S. oil plunges more than 2 pct on supply glut woes
* Gold extends losses on US rate hike view, stronger dollar
* Turkey’s pro-Kurdish leader unharmed after bullet hits car
* Motorcycle bomb explodes in Kurdish-held Syrian town, three dead
* Jordan’s King Abdullah to discuss war on Syria militants with Putin
* Israeli fatally stabbed, 3 Palestinian attackers killed in W. Bank
* Yemen’s Socotra burns two tonnes of qat after island bans drug
* Egyptians vote in second round of parliament elections dogged by apathy
* Egypt’s GB Auto urges support for industry to avert future crisis
* Yields on Egypt’s Treasury bills mixed at auction
* Orascom Telecom says North Korea sanctions impact control of subsidiary
* Moody’s maintains stable outlook for Saudi Arabia’s banking system
* Dana Gas says wins UK court ruling for $100 mln Kurdistan payment
* Emirates Global Aluminium picks arrangers for $4.9 bln loan - sources
* Bahrain inflation up to 2.3 pct after meat subsidies removed
* Govt of Oman marketing $1 bln five-yr loan to banks - sources
* Kuwait to study raising fees for services -fin min quoted