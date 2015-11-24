MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 24

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares wobble, dollar close to 8-month peak

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf slips on weak oil, Orascom Telecom drags down Egypt

* UPDATE 3-Oil up on Saudi vow for stable prices; glut, firm dollar weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver, platinum at multi-year lows on robust dollar, Fed view

* Middle East Crude-Refinery demand supported by weaker Dubai

* Kerry to meet Saudi, UAE officials on unifying Syrian opposition

* UPDATE 4-Kerry calls for calm as Palestinian attacks on Israelis surge

* Turk Telekom signs 5-year loan accord worth $826 million

* Russian air force flew 141 sorties, hit 472 targets in Syria over weekend - RIA [ID:nR4N13D009

* Plaspak Kimya applies to suspension of bankruptcy

* Turkey seeks U.N. Security Council meeting over Turkmens in Syria - sources

* BRIEF-Turkish central bank opens 1 billion lira repo auction

* UPDATE 2-Turkish police, pro-Kurdish party at odds over alleged attack on leader

* Cameron says convinced UK must strike Islamic State in Syria

* Syrian army captures towns after Russian strikes - monitor

* Britain’s Prince Charles: climate change root cause of Syrian war

* Israel’s Elbit says plane missile defence system passes NATO test

* BRIEF-Turkey’s Finansbank to hold investor meetings on possible eurobond issue- bankers

* Turkish assets ease as government formation anticipated

* Turkey’s Aselsan says signs deal on joint venture in Saudi Arabia

* Russia formally eases ban on nuclear technology exports to Iran

* EXCLUSIVE-Kurdish rebel leader says Turkish intransigence harms fight against Islamic State

* BRIEF-Borusan Yatirim to participate in unit Borusan Makina capital increase with 10.6 mln lira

* BRIEF-Genpower Holding sees Ankara metal factory to be operational in H2-2016

* Albaraka Turk sets final guidance for $250 mln capital-boosting sukuk - leads

* UPDATE 1-Gulf banks rush to loan market to cope with liquidity squeeze

* UPDATE 2-EU, Turkey leaders to meet on migration on Nov 29

EGYPT

* UPDATE 1-Orascom Construction reports Q3 net income of $24.5 mln

* Qalaa’s Mashreq in talks to terminate liquid bulk station contract at East Port Said

* Egypt finds five dead Sudanese migrants near Israel border -sources

* Egypt issues $1.77 bln of one-year treasury bills at average yield of 2.837 pct -statement

* Egypt to procure poultry locally following industry pressure

* Egypt’s remaining Islamist party cries foul as it flops in election

* UPDATE 1-Siemens secures first funding for Egypt power plant project

* Egyptian businesses urge end to capital controls to ease forex pressures [ID: nL8N13I3UD]

* Egypt to control prices of 10 commodities as inflation rises

* UPDATE 2-Orascom Construction sees power, transport as growth areas

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi September imports drop 24 pct, non-oil exports tumble

* INTERVIEW-Pertamina, Aramco to move closer to JV with $5 bln refinery upgrade plans

* Saudi cabinet imposes 2.5 pct yearly fee on undeveloped land -statement

* UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia says ready to work with others to stabilise oil market

* Iran ready to play bigger role in global gas market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* HSBC cuts UAE retail, commercial bank jobs - source

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi raises $200 mln via 2-year note

* Emirates Global Aluminium launches $4.9 bln, 7-year loan

* VPS Healthcare will make Al Noor bid before takeover panel deadline -sources

* BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils to form a unit in Dubai

* UAE’s First Gulf Bank cut close to 100 jobs last week - sources

* Dubai builder Arabtec replaces acting CEO -sources

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Five Bahraini Banks; Outlook Stable

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways to launch Sharm el-Sheikh flights -KUNA

QATAR

* Eversendai secures contracts worth 316 mln rgt ESCB.KL (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)