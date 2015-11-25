MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 25

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed amid geopolitical tension, oil eases from highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises, most markets fall on Turkey-Russia tensions
* US oil eases on profit-taking after rally on Mideast risk
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on geopolitical tensions but US rate view drags
* Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of “serious consequences”
* Obama, Hollande urge Russia to focus Syria attacks on Islamic State
* Apparent suicide attack on Tunisian presidential guard bus kills 12
* Iran expects nuclear deal to be implemented in early January
* U.S., France agree to scale up fight against Islamic State
* Turkey tells U.N. it shot down plane, defends right to do so
* EU sets up 3 bln euro fund for refugees in Turkey
* Ex-Wall Street banker Simsek to lead Turkish economy in new cabinet
* Turkey’s minimum wage increase seen hitting retailers
* Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold, awaiting Fed move
* No explosives found in U.S.-bound parcels at Cairo airport -DHL
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt, Israel rebuff bid to trim Sinai peacekeeping force - official
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, lower at parallel market
* Egypt’s CIB to issue one bonus share for each four held
* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco looking to invest in U.S. oil refineries -Bloomberg
* Saudi builder Binladin to cut about 15,000 jobs - sources
* BRIEF-Alara Resources updates on recent developments in Saudi Arabia
* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development Co. held talks with potential acquirers to sell all or part of chipmaker Globalfoundries -Bloomberg
* Abraaj, IFC and IFC ALC Fund to sell stake in insurer Saham
* UAE’s Borouge cutting costs to counter weak plastic prices
* Fitch: High UAE Islamic Finance Growth Continues in 2015
* Senior trio leave UAE’s largest bank NBAD - sources
* BRIEF-NMC Health to buy majority stake in Fakih IVF for $189 mln
* Bahrain jails reporter on terrorism charges-rights group
* Bahrain’s Nogaholding seeks debut $350 mln loan - sources
* Oil pushes Kuwait dinar down to 2009 level in forwards
* TABLE-Kuwait October inflation edges up to 3.2 pct
* MEDIA-Shell wins backing of Qataris for BG takeover - The Times
* Taliban appoint top official to Qatar political office (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)