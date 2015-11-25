MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 25

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed amid geopolitical tension, oil eases from highs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises, most markets fall on Turkey-Russia tensions

* US oil eases on profit-taking after rally on Mideast risk

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains on geopolitical tensions but US rate view drags

* Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of “serious consequences”

* Obama, Hollande urge Russia to focus Syria attacks on Islamic State

* Apparent suicide attack on Tunisian presidential guard bus kills 12

* Iran expects nuclear deal to be implemented in early January

* U.S., France agree to scale up fight against Islamic State

TURKEY

* Turkey tells U.N. it shot down plane, defends right to do so

* EU sets up 3 bln euro fund for refugees in Turkey

* Ex-Wall Street banker Simsek to lead Turkish economy in new cabinet

* Turkey’s minimum wage increase seen hitting retailers

* Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold, awaiting Fed move

EGYPT

* No explosives found in U.S.-bound parcels at Cairo airport -DHL

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 21-31 shipment

* Egypt, Israel rebuff bid to trim Sinai peacekeeping force - official

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, lower at parallel market

* Egypt’s CIB to issue one bonus share for each four held

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco looking to invest in U.S. oil refineries -Bloomberg

* Saudi builder Binladin to cut about 15,000 jobs - sources

* BRIEF-Alara Resources updates on recent developments in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development Co. held talks with potential acquirers to sell all or part of chipmaker Globalfoundries -Bloomberg

* Abraaj, IFC and IFC ALC Fund to sell stake in insurer Saham

* UAE’s Borouge cutting costs to counter weak plastic prices

* Fitch: High UAE Islamic Finance Growth Continues in 2015

* Senior trio leave UAE’s largest bank NBAD - sources

* BRIEF-NMC Health to buy majority stake in Fakih IVF for $189 mln

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain jails reporter on terrorism charges-rights group

* Bahrain’s Nogaholding seeks debut $350 mln loan - sources

KUWAIT

* Oil pushes Kuwait dinar down to 2009 level in forwards

* TABLE-Kuwait October inflation edges up to 3.2 pct

QATAR

* MEDIA-Shell wins backing of Qataris for BG takeover - The Times

* Taliban appoint top official to Qatar political office (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)