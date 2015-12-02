MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 2

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hesitant, dollar knocked after poor U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar recovers from MSCI shock; Egypt bounces from chart support
* MIDEAST DEBT-Optimism over Iran helps Dubai outperform the region
* U.S. crude oil prices dip after unexpected rise in stockpiles
* Gold inches higher on short covering, weak U.S. data
* Yemen PM rejects cabinet reshuffle ordered by president - gov’t source
* U.S. deploying new force to Iraq to boost fight against Islamic State
* Iraqi Kurdish government may cut fuel, power subsidies
* OPEC set for tough meeting, further price fall feared - sources
* Jordan’s tougher grain purchasing rules disrupt regular supplies
* Iraq oil exports hit record 3.37 mln bpd in November
* NATO allies act to strengthen Turkey’s air defences
* Russia may freeze Turkish Stream gas project - Gazprom sources
* Obama urges Turkey to reduce tensions with Russia
* In Erdogan’s Turkey, dissent may be bad for business
* With new central bank leadership, Egypt repays foreign investors
* Egypt’s Eastern Company EAST.CA appoints new chairman
* Egyptian central bank says revises forex auction allocation process
* Egypt’s stock exchange will allow ten companies to delay IPOs -MENA
* Egypt central bank says keeps pound steady at 7.7301 to the dollar
* Saudi Aramco wants 70 pct of $300 bln supply chain spend to be local by 2021
* Small steps for women’s rights and democracy in Saudi poll
* Saudi invites 65 Syrian opposition figures to Riyadh ahead of peace talks -paper
* Saudi’s PetroRabigh to restart most ops after 50-day shutdown
* Private equity firm Abraaj to close Saudi office - sources
* Qatari bank CBQ eyes possible sale of UAB stake - sources
* Labour abuse still ‘rampant’ in Qatar - rights group
* TABLE-Qatar October M2 money supply growth slowest since 2009
* Qatar October trade surplus halves from year ago
* Vodafone Qatar says appoints Gray as CEO with immediate effect
* Qatar c.bank sells fewer T-bills than planned, yield rises
* Qatar launches $5.5 bln, 5-yr loan into syndication - sources
* Kuwaiti government requests special 6.2 bln dinar budget for weapons
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank to buy back bonds worth $362.9 mln
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 GDP growth slows to 2.4 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)