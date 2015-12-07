MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 7

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up but wary of China data, oil pressured

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian stocks lifted by upward revision to growth; Gulf mixed

* OPEC decision to keep output high pulls oil prices close to 2015 lows

* Gold near 3-week high after U.S. jobs data triggers short covering

* Yemen’s Aden governor killed in car bombing claimed by Islamic State

* U.S., allies say 17 strikes launched in Iraq, 12 in Syria against Islamic State

* At least 32 Islamic State fighters killed in strikes in Syria’s Raqqa - monitor

* Assad says British bombing in Syria will fail, ridicules PM Cameron

* Iran oil minister blames OPEC oversupply for low crude prices

* Advisor to Iran’s top leader calls fate of Syria’s Assad a “red line”

* Yemen peace talks to convene Dec. 15, Yemeni minister tells Saudi TV

* Syrian rebel group says opposition to meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia

* Turkey to stop sending soldiers to Iraq after Baghdad protests

* Clashes between Syrian fighters pose challenge for Turkey, U.S.

* Rival Libyan lawmakers sign proposal for peace deal

* Sweden-Israel rift deepens over comments on Palestinian deaths

* Iran to sign $3 billion gas contract with consortium of Indian companies

* Saudi-led forces fight Houthi border advance, killing 20 - residents

* Obama in speech to nation vows to defeat ‘new phase’ of terrorist threat

EGYPT

* Egypt to appeal $1.76 bln award to Israel in gas dispute, freeze gas import talks

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, stronger on black market

* Egypt T-bill yields drop marginally at auction

* Egypt’s Pioneers to offer to buy Universal Co for Packaging

* Egypt’s Banque Misr closes $250 mln 3-yr loan - arranger

* Egypt says it will add up to 3 GW of power, helping to reduce rationing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SAFCO says will pay 3 riyals/share cash dividend for H2 2015

* German Vice Chancellor warns Saudi Arabia over Islamist funding

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* China’s Avicopter to sell aircraft to UAE’s Fly Avia for Russia market

QATAR

* Qatar First Bank to list shares in 2016, launches private banking

* VW denies Qatar talks sought to curb labour role (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)