MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 9

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fragile as commodity rout stokes demand worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Stocks fall as regional investors cash out; Qatar hits two-year low

* Oil prices rise as Japan machinery orders bounce, China reforms import taxes

* Gold clings to gains but looming U.S. rate hike weighs

* Middle East Crude-Dubai, Oman up; Saudi ships more oil to Asia

* Russia casts doubt on possible Dec. 18 Syria meeting in New York

* Russia says it hit Islamic State with submarine-launched missile for first time

* Iraq at UN plays down dispute with Turkey over troop deployment

* U.S. conducting ‘serious review’ of reports Iran conducted missile test -official

* Aston Martin deciding between UK, US, Middle East for new plant - source

* UN urges Jordan to let 12,000 stranded Syrian refugees enter

* Palestinians look to 3G telecoms to add buzz to economy

* Arab Bank wins U.S. appeal over thousands of terror-finance claims

* Syria’s fractured opposition seeks elusive unity against Assad

* Lebanese politician casts doubt on presidential deal

* Air France to resume Paris-Tehran flights after 8-year gap

* U.N. calls for rapid Libya accord after lawmakers propose rival deal

* Yemen president confirms proposed 7-day ceasefire for peace talks

TURKEY

* To hike or not to hike: Turkey’s central bank faces crucial test

* Turkey will impose sanctions on Russia if needed -PM Davutoglu

* Turkey to continue to support private pensions despite cost -Deputy PM Simsek

* Turkey aims for single-digit inflation through structural reform -Simsek

EGYPT

* Egypt GDP growth to accelerate on the back of new investments, megaprojects

* EGPC denies report it is negotiating to delay dollar repayments

* Egypt sees tourist returns down 10 pct after plane crash, eyes gradual recovery

* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, dips on black market

* Egypt expects $1.5 bln in aid by year-end, eyeing IMF

* Qalaa Holdings reports $16 mln Q3 net loss

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia shipping more Nov-Dec crude to Asia to meet robust demand

* Saudi’s Naimi cuts a lonely figure in oil battle

* Saudi’s Arab National Bank proposes 0.55 riyals/share dividend for H2 2015

* Sadara starts operations at Jubail polyethylene plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Dana Gas says Kurdistan group has claims of more than $11 bln

* Abu Dhabi GDP growth 5.2 pct in 2015, 4 pct in 2016 - official

* UAE sees growth between 3 and 3.5 pct in 2015 and 2016 -minister

* Dubai 2015 GDP growth expected to be 4 pct - official

* UAE’s ADNOC raises Nov Murban OSP diff to Dubai

KUWAIT

* Kuwait studying plans to raise corporate tax, cut subsidies -commerce min (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)