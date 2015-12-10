MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 10

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as weak oil feeds growth worries, euro bullish

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar sink to multi-year lows as investors eye state budgets

* Crude prices edge up on dip in crude inventories, but glut still bites

* Gold sits tight as possible U.S. rate hike looms

* U.S. ready to send advisers, helicopters to help retake Iraq city

* Yemeni foreign minister says 7-day ceasefire can be renewed

* Russia, U.S. and UN to hold Syria talks in Geneva on Dec. 11

* Syrian opposition seeks to close ranks as army gains on ground

* U.S. gov’t checking reports of Iran missile test - White House

* Middle East department store chain dumps Trump products

* US wishes Gulf allies would do more to battle Islamic State

* Lebanon speaker urges understanding over presidency -TV

* North Iraq oil exports top 600,000 bpd in November

TURKEY

* Erdogan: Turkish troops in Iraq at Iraqi PM’s request since 2014

* Turkey’s Davutoglu sees EU migrants, visa deal within 9 months

* Foe of Turkish President Erdogan slapped with U.S. lawsuit

* Russia halts Turkey nuclear work, Ankara looks elsewhere

* Inflation target should be set with government - Turkey cenbank chief

* Turkey curbs some power plant gas supply citing winter demand

EGYPT

* Greece, Cyprus, Egypt to speed up talks over sea boundaries

* Israel says will not forgo $1.8 bln compensation in Egyptian gas dispute

* Egypt to build 1 million homes for poor to help ease shortage - minister

* Egypt’s Sidi Krir expects 2016 net profit to slip

SAUDI ARABIA

* Contractor Khodari says Saudi govt fails to sign university building contracts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai airport passenger traffic growth slows in October

* United Airlines to stop flying to Dubai

* Abu Dhabi Financial Group looking for deals at home

* UAE c.bank to start Basel III implementation process - governor

* Regulation hits UAE banks’ dealings with US banks- central bank governor

* UAE October inflation falls to 3.7 pct year/year

* Moody’s maintains stable outlook on UAE’s banking system

KUWAIT

* Olympics-Kuwait ban remains in force as ties with IOC deteriorate

QATAR

* Qatar Airways CEO voices doubt about proposed EU air traffic accords

* Moody’s affirms Commercial Bank’s A1 deposit ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

* Qatar to publish margin trading rules in next few days -bourse CEO

* Moody‘s- Low oil prices weigh on Qatar’s hydrocarbon revenues, but economy to remain resilient in 2016

* Qatar sets Nov Marine crude OSP at $39.45/bbl, down $4.55

* Qatar budget break-even oil price will be lower than previous $65 a barrel - finmin

* Commercial Bank of Qatar says signs upsized $1 bln 3-yr loan

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Revises Outlook on 2 Bahraini Banks to Negative

* Fitch Revises Batelco’s Outlook to Negative, Affirms at ‘BBB-’

* Fitch Revises Mumtalakat’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at ‘BBB-’ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)