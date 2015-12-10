MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 10

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as weak oil feeds growth worries, euro bullish
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar sink to multi-year lows as investors eye state budgets
* Crude prices edge up on dip in crude inventories, but glut still bites
* Gold sits tight as possible U.S. rate hike looms
* U.S. ready to send advisers, helicopters to help retake Iraq city
* Yemeni foreign minister says 7-day ceasefire can be renewed
* Russia, U.S. and UN to hold Syria talks in Geneva on Dec. 11
* Syrian opposition seeks to close ranks as army gains on ground
* U.S. gov’t checking reports of Iran missile test - White House
* Middle East department store chain dumps Trump products
* US wishes Gulf allies would do more to battle Islamic State
* Lebanon speaker urges understanding over presidency -TV
* North Iraq oil exports top 600,000 bpd in November
* Erdogan: Turkish troops in Iraq at Iraqi PM’s request since 2014
* Turkey’s Davutoglu sees EU migrants, visa deal within 9 months
* Foe of Turkish President Erdogan slapped with U.S. lawsuit
* Russia halts Turkey nuclear work, Ankara looks elsewhere
* Inflation target should be set with government - Turkey cenbank chief
* Turkey curbs some power plant gas supply citing winter demand
* Greece, Cyprus, Egypt to speed up talks over sea boundaries
* Israel says will not forgo $1.8 bln compensation in Egyptian gas dispute
* Egypt to build 1 million homes for poor to help ease shortage - minister
* Egypt’s Sidi Krir expects 2016 net profit to slip
* Contractor Khodari says Saudi govt fails to sign university building contracts
* Dubai airport passenger traffic growth slows in October
* United Airlines to stop flying to Dubai
* Abu Dhabi Financial Group looking for deals at home
* UAE c.bank to start Basel III implementation process - governor
* Regulation hits UAE banks’ dealings with US banks- central bank governor
* UAE October inflation falls to 3.7 pct year/year
* Moody’s maintains stable outlook on UAE’s banking system
* Olympics-Kuwait ban remains in force as ties with IOC deteriorate
* Qatar Airways CEO voices doubt about proposed EU air traffic accords
* Moody’s affirms Commercial Bank’s A1 deposit ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable
* Qatar to publish margin trading rules in next few days -bourse CEO
* Moody‘s- Low oil prices weigh on Qatar’s hydrocarbon revenues, but economy to remain resilient in 2016
* Qatar sets Nov Marine crude OSP at $39.45/bbl, down $4.55
* Qatar budget break-even oil price will be lower than previous $65 a barrel - finmin
* Commercial Bank of Qatar says signs upsized $1 bln 3-yr loan
* Fitch Revises Outlook on 2 Bahraini Banks to Negative
* Fitch Revises Batelco’s Outlook to Negative, Affirms at ‘BBB-’
* Fitch Revises Mumtalakat’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at ‘BBB-’ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)