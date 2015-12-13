MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 13

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble amid risk aversion; oil price, China yuan drop

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Risk-averse traders push Gulf mkts lower; Egypt stabilises

* Oil skids toward 11-year low as IEA warns of worse glut

* IEA sees oil glut worsening as demand growth slows

* Gold rebounds on dollar, still set for weekly fall

* Syria’s Assad says he will not negotiate with armed groups

* Al Qaeda’s Syria wing says truces only benefit government

* Russia says Riyadh talks do not speak for entire Syrian opposition

* Blasts near hospital in Syria’s Homs city kill 16

* Islamic State truck bombs kill up to 60 people in Syrian town

* Thousands of Iraqis in Baghdad, Basra protest Turkish deployment in north

* Turks keeping troops in Iraqi camp, Baghdad turns to UN

* Russia calls Turkish troop deployment in Iraq “unlawful incursion”

* Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi border

* Libya’s rival factions agree date to sign U.N peace deal

* Yemen’s warring sides say ceasefire to begin on Monday

* Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza

EGYPT

* Trial opens of Egypt’s former agriculture minister accused of taking bribes

* Two Egyptian policemen jailed for torturing lawyer to death

* Egyptian judge postpones trial of 739 as courtroom cage too small

* Egypt inflation at five-month high as government fights price rises

* Eyeing rapid results, Egypt takes charge of building new capital

* Egypt’s six month T-bill yields drop slightly, one-year nearly unchanged

* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian women vote for first time in local elections

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed calls Trump a disgrace, should quit presidential race

* Imprisoned Saudi blogger on hunger strike, wife says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Trump’s Dubai real estate partner strips his image, name from luxury golf project site

KUWAIT

* Kuwait ruling family member given suspended jail term-newspapers (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)