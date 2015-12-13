FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 13
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 13, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble amid risk aversion; oil price, China yuan drop

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Risk-averse traders push Gulf mkts lower; Egypt stabilises

* Oil skids toward 11-year low as IEA warns of worse glut

* IEA sees oil glut worsening as demand growth slows

* Gold rebounds on dollar, still set for weekly fall

* Syria’s Assad says he will not negotiate with armed groups

* Al Qaeda’s Syria wing says truces only benefit government

* Russia says Riyadh talks do not speak for entire Syrian opposition

* Blasts near hospital in Syria’s Homs city kill 16

* Islamic State truck bombs kill up to 60 people in Syrian town

* Thousands of Iraqis in Baghdad, Basra protest Turkish deployment in north

* Turks keeping troops in Iraqi camp, Baghdad turns to UN

* Russia calls Turkish troop deployment in Iraq “unlawful incursion”

* Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi border

* Libya’s rival factions agree date to sign U.N peace deal

* Yemen’s warring sides say ceasefire to begin on Monday

* Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza

EGYPT

* Trial opens of Egypt’s former agriculture minister accused of taking bribes

* Two Egyptian policemen jailed for torturing lawyer to death

* Egyptian judge postpones trial of 739 as courtroom cage too small

* Egypt inflation at five-month high as government fights price rises

* Eyeing rapid results, Egypt takes charge of building new capital

* Egypt’s six month T-bill yields drop slightly, one-year nearly unchanged

* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian women vote for first time in local elections

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed calls Trump a disgrace, should quit presidential race

* Imprisoned Saudi blogger on hunger strike, wife says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Trump’s Dubai real estate partner strips his image, name from luxury golf project site

KUWAIT

* Kuwait ruling family member given suspended jail term-newspapers (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.