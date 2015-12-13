MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 13

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble amid risk aversion; oil price, China yuan drop
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Risk-averse traders push Gulf mkts lower; Egypt stabilises
* Oil skids toward 11-year low as IEA warns of worse glut
* IEA sees oil glut worsening as demand growth slows
* Gold rebounds on dollar, still set for weekly fall
* Syria’s Assad says he will not negotiate with armed groups
* Al Qaeda’s Syria wing says truces only benefit government
* Russia says Riyadh talks do not speak for entire Syrian opposition
* Blasts near hospital in Syria’s Homs city kill 16
* Islamic State truck bombs kill up to 60 people in Syrian town
* Thousands of Iraqis in Baghdad, Basra protest Turkish deployment in north
* Turks keeping troops in Iraqi camp, Baghdad turns to UN
* Russia calls Turkish troop deployment in Iraq “unlawful incursion”
* Islamic State bomber kills six Iraqi police near Saudi border
* Libya’s rival factions agree date to sign U.N peace deal
* Yemen’s warring sides say ceasefire to begin on Monday
* Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza
* Trial opens of Egypt’s former agriculture minister accused of taking bribes
* Two Egyptian policemen jailed for torturing lawyer to death
* Egyptian judge postpones trial of 739 as courtroom cage too small
* Egypt inflation at five-month high as government fights price rises
* Eyeing rapid results, Egypt takes charge of building new capital
* Egypt’s six month T-bill yields drop slightly, one-year nearly unchanged
* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, weaker on black market
* Saudi Arabian women vote for first time in local elections
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed calls Trump a disgrace, should quit presidential race
* Imprisoned Saudi blogger on hunger strike, wife says
* Trump’s Dubai real estate partner strips his image, name from luxury golf project site
* Kuwait ruling family member given suspended jail term-newspapers (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)