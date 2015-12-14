MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 14

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drop as oil rout deepens, yuan extends slide

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Shares retreat as investors cut back exposure to oil-linked markets

* Oil futures slip further after oversupply forecast

* Gold under pressure on looming U.S. interest rate hike

* Russia warns Turkey over Aegean warship incident

* Powers back unity government in Libya to deter Islamic State

* Dozens die in strikes on Syrian school district, other areas

* Saudi-led air strikes kill 19 Yemeni civilians - residents

* Iran’s possible next Supreme Leader being examined - Rafsanjani

* Lebanon’s Hariri says to pursue power-sharing plan for presidency

EGYPT

* Amnesty urges Egypt to free boy family says was abused by police

* Egypt seeks to drum up Gulf investments

* Egypt T-bill yields drop marginally at auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, stronger on black market

* Egypt cbank injects dollars into banks in special measure to ease shortage

SAUDI ARABIA

* First women elected to Saudi local councils

* Saudi’s SABIC says commissioning to start at new rubber plant

* Saudis to set strategy for era of cheap oil as red ink flows

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Trump’s name restored at Dubai golf complex

QATAR

* Qatar Insurance proposes 2015 dividend of 25 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares

* Doha Bank says signs $575 mln, two-year loan

* Shell plans March maintenance shutdown at Pearl GTL plant in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s market regulator approves Saudi Telecom takeover plan for Viva

* Kuwait court upholds one death sentence in mosque bombing- newspaper (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)