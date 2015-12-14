MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 14

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drop as oil rout deepens, yuan extends slide
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Shares retreat as investors cut back exposure to oil-linked markets
* Oil futures slip further after oversupply forecast
* Gold under pressure on looming U.S. interest rate hike
* Russia warns Turkey over Aegean warship incident
* Powers back unity government in Libya to deter Islamic State
* Dozens die in strikes on Syrian school district, other areas
* Saudi-led air strikes kill 19 Yemeni civilians - residents
* Iran’s possible next Supreme Leader being examined - Rafsanjani
* Lebanon’s Hariri says to pursue power-sharing plan for presidency
* Amnesty urges Egypt to free boy family says was abused by police
* Egypt seeks to drum up Gulf investments
* Egypt T-bill yields drop marginally at auction
* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, stronger on black market
* Egypt cbank injects dollars into banks in special measure to ease shortage
* First women elected to Saudi local councils
* Saudi’s SABIC says commissioning to start at new rubber plant
* Saudis to set strategy for era of cheap oil as red ink flows
* Trump’s name restored at Dubai golf complex
* Qatar Insurance proposes 2015 dividend of 25 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares
* Doha Bank says signs $575 mln, two-year loan
* Shell plans March maintenance shutdown at Pearl GTL plant in Qatar
* Kuwait’s market regulator approves Saudi Telecom takeover plan for Viva
* Kuwait court upholds one death sentence in mosque bombing- newspaper (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)