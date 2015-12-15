MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 15

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady, oil volatile as Fed looms large

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil slump deepens Saudi gloom; Gulf, Egypt mixed

* U.S. crude resumes decline as oversupply concerns return

* Gold struggles ahead of Fed meet on U.S. rate hike views

* Kerry to explore Assad’s future, Syria peace process in Kremlin talks

* Yemen ceasefire to begin Tuesday as U.N. talks open, Saudi coalition says

* Foreign banks charge back into Gulf as local lenders squeezed

* After glory days, cheap oil forces sovereign funds to retreat

* Genel says receives monthly oil payment from Iraqi Kurdistan

* Turkish troops leave Iraqi camp after Baghdad orders them out -sources

* Russian ships force Turkish vessel to change course in Black Sea

TURKEY

* With change of tone, EU warms to Turkey, Serbia membership bids

* Turkey Davutoglu says debate over central bank independence ‘overblown’

* Turkey could hold separate referenda on constitution, presidential system - PM

* Turkish PM says no reason to halt Akkuyu plant with Russia

* Turkish Airlines says Jan-Nov passenger numbers up 12 pct

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi to inaugurate land reclamation project by end-2015

* Egypt aims to reduce oil product subsidies

* Egypt PM says to discuss Saudi deposit in c.bank with crown prince on Tues

* Egypt to hire foreign company to improve security at airports

* Auction yields on Egypt’s 1.5-yr and 3-yr rise, 7-yr T-bonds drop

* Egypt says no evidence of terrorism in Russian plane crash

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia announces 34-state Islamic military alliance against terrorism

* Saudi’s Almarai among suitors for stake in UAE food firm NFPC - sources

* Saudi to sell new 20 bln riyal bond issue to banks next week - Maaal

* Saudi’s Almarai proposes dividend hike for 2015, bonus share issue

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Delays help Dubai rents stay flat in 2015; sales prices drop

* UAE, China set up $10 bln joint strategic investment fund

* China, UAE renew 35 bln yuan currency swap deal

QATAR

* Feb Qatar condensate trades at record premium on strong naphtha

KUWAIT

* Saudi Telecom sets offer price for Kuwait Viva takeover