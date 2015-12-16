MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 16

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain as Wall St rises before Fed, dollar stands tall

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads gains as bargain hunters lift some mkts

* Crude prices dip after recent gains as Fed decision looms

* Gold edges up ahead of Fed rate hike decision

* Saudi Arabia announces 34-state Islamic military coalition against militants

* Russia, U.S. clear way for Syria meeting after Kerry Moscow talks

* UN-sponsored Yemen peace talks start, ceasefire takes effect -U.N. -

* OPEC says low oil price won’t continue, may rise within a year

* Islamic State eyeing oil targets beyond Syria stronghold -U.S. official

* Iran’s October missile test violated U.N. ban -expert panel

* Turkey arrests IS suspect over planned attack on U.S. consulate

* Bomb blast kills three as Turkey says to take fight to Kurdish militants

* Turkey’s relations with EU have progressed ‘a great deal’ -Turkish PM

* Saudi Arabia says sending special forces to Syria under discussion

* Lockheed wins $1.09 bln contract for Patriot PAC-3 missiles

* IMF to agree Iraq monitoring programme in coming days - Mideast head

EGYPT

* African Development Bank approves $1.5 billion loan to Egypt

* Egypt central bank sold $750 million to $1 billion to clear imports

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman orders investments in Egypt exceed $8 bln

* Saudi Aramco seeks $4.7 bln loan to extract Sinopec JV cash -sources

* Saudi Hollandi Bank cuts cash dividend, plans share giveaway

* Saudi Arabia shipping more Nov-Dec crude to Asia to meet robust demand

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat talking to banks over $2 bln loan - sources

* Fajr Capital in talks to buy stake in food franchise group Cravia- sources

* Abu Dhabi utility embarks on renewable energy with solar project - sources

* Dubai’s DP World says operator, partners investing $1.9 bln in China

* Airbus Group says close to picking final electronics bidder

KUWAIT

* Olympics-IOC ready for talks with banned Kuwait, says Bach