MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 22
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 22, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares edge up, crude claws back some ground

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai jumps, Saudi flat ahead of budget

* UPDATE 1-Oil prices edge up as northern hemisphere moves into peak winter demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains from 2-day rally, but oil slump a worry

* Turkish assets hold steady ahead of expected rate hike

* EXCLUSIVE-In favoring Middle East ally, U.S. glossed over human rights record

EGYPT

* Egypt’s EGPC buys 6 gasoline cargoes for Jan delivery -source

* Egypt’s 5-year, 10-year treasury bonds steady at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi debut bond can expect warm investor welcome

QATAR

* BRIEF-Kiler REIT mandates Qatar’s TFI to sell its entire properties in Sapphire

KUWAIT

* Largest Commercial Bank of Kuwait shareholder given nod to raise stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
