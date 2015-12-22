MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 22

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares edge up, crude claws back some ground
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai jumps, Saudi flat ahead of budget
* UPDATE 1-Oil prices edge up as northern hemisphere moves into peak winter demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold keeps gains from 2-day rally, but oil slump a worry
* Turkish assets hold steady ahead of expected rate hike
* EXCLUSIVE-In favoring Middle East ally, U.S. glossed over human rights record
* Egypt’s EGPC buys 6 gasoline cargoes for Jan delivery -source
* Egypt’s 5-year, 10-year treasury bonds steady at auction
* Saudi debut bond can expect warm investor welcome
* BRIEF-Kiler REIT mandates Qatar’s TFI to sell its entire properties in Sapphire
* Largest Commercial Bank of Kuwait shareholder given nod to raise stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)