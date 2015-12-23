MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 23

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, oil rout pauses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rebound; Saudi budget expected next week

* U.S. crude briefly rises to premium over Brent as exports loom

* PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as dollar, oil eyed for cues

* Iran trims next year’s budget plan 2.6 percent as oil price slumps

* In shock to market, Turkey central bank keep rates on hold

* Russia could give Iran $5 bln credit in 2016 - RIA cites trade minister

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank tightens import controls to ease forex crisis

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Arabia licenses 900-mln-riyal national home finance company

UAE

* UAE says seizes Iranian ship smuggling drugs - WAM agency

* Abraaj and Proparco reduce stake in pharma business Unimed

* UAE Energy Min says U.S. oil exports will not affect market

* UAE’s Commercial Bank International issues $125 mln in Tier 1 bonds

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank names new CEO

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank to buy Turkey’s Finansbank for $2.95 bln

KUWAIT

* Board of Kuwait’s Viva says Saudi Telecom offer not fair

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp names new board -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)