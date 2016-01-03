MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 3

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, close year mixed; oil ends ugly 2015 with slight gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets end grim year mixed, signs 2016 may be better
* Oil ends 2015 down 35 pct; long, painful hangover seen
* Gold sinks 10 pct for third annual loss; tough year ahead
* Shi‘ite cleric among 47 executed in Saudi Arabia, stirring anger in region
* Iran reacts with fury after Saudis execute Shi‘ite cleric
* Iraqi figures urge severing of new Saudi ties over Nimr execution
* Hezbollah slams Saudi execution of Shi‘ite cleric, blames US support of Riyadh
* Israeli Arab named as suspect in Tel Aviv bar shooting
* Rouhani expands Iran’s missile programme despite U.S. sanctions threat
* Turkish presidency says Erdogan’s Hitler comments misconstrued
* Before Mosul, Iraqi army may face fight at the gates of Baghdad
* Egyptian parliament to convene on Jan. 10 after three-year gap
* Egypt’s six-month and one year treasury-bill yields rise at auction
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and black market
* Facebook’s Free Basics service suspended in Egypt
* Saudi’s market regulator refers suspects to authorities on Mobily scandal
* U.N. chief ‘deeply dismayed’ by Saudi executions, calls for restraint
* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says begins initial production at Barrick copper JV
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank recommends dividend of 0.35 riyals/share for H2 2015
* Dubai blaze raises questions over Gulf skyscraper design
* Bahrain police fire tear gas at dozens protesting Saudi cleric’s execution
* Bahrain sentences man to death for bomb attack
* Kuwait sovereign fund postpones sale of subsidiary via IPO
* Oman to slash subsidies as low oil prices squeeze budget (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)