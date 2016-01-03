FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 3
January 3, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, close year mixed; oil ends ugly 2015 with slight gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets end grim year mixed, signs 2016 may be better

* Oil ends 2015 down 35 pct; long, painful hangover seen

* Gold sinks 10 pct for third annual loss; tough year ahead

* Shi‘ite cleric among 47 executed in Saudi Arabia, stirring anger in region

* Iran reacts with fury after Saudis execute Shi‘ite cleric

* Iraqi figures urge severing of new Saudi ties over Nimr execution

* Hezbollah slams Saudi execution of Shi‘ite cleric, blames US support of Riyadh

* Israeli Arab named as suspect in Tel Aviv bar shooting

* Rouhani expands Iran’s missile programme despite U.S. sanctions threat

* Turkish presidency says Erdogan’s Hitler comments misconstrued

* Before Mosul, Iraqi army may face fight at the gates of Baghdad

EGYPT

* Egyptian parliament to convene on Jan. 10 after three-year gap

* Egypt’s six-month and one year treasury-bill yields rise at auction

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and black market

* Facebook’s Free Basics service suspended in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s market regulator refers suspects to authorities on Mobily scandal

* U.N. chief ‘deeply dismayed’ by Saudi executions, calls for restraint

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says begins initial production at Barrick copper JV

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank recommends dividend of 0.35 riyals/share for H2 2015

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai blaze raises questions over Gulf skyscraper design

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain police fire tear gas at dozens protesting Saudi cleric’s execution

* Bahrain sentences man to death for bomb attack

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sovereign fund postpones sale of subsidiary via IPO

OMAN

* Oman to slash subsidies as low oil prices squeeze budget (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

