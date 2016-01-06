FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 6
January 6, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia stocks fall on China yuan, economy worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Most of Gulf weak, Saudi’s Savola plunges on Iran tensions

* Oil prices edge higher after dropping to near 11-year lows

* PRECIOUS - Gold holds gains from two-day rally on safe-haven demand

* ANALYSIS-New Saudi-Iran crisis threatens wider escalation

* Iran says S.Arabia cannot cover up “crime” by cutting ties

* Syria opposition tells U.N. envoy Damascus must halt bombing before talks

* Saudi-Iran split dashes chance of OPEC deal to curb oil glut

* Yemen war intensifies amid mounting regional tension

* Gulf Arab states to hold extraordinary meeting on Iran - GCC statement

* Four armed men set Saudi Aramco bus on fire in oil province

* Saudi rift with Iran likely to hinder U.S. peace effort in Syria

* Islamic State territory shrinks in Iraq and Syria: U.S.-led coalition

* Palestinian who stabbed Israeli soldier shot dead in West Bank -army

* Bodies of 21 migrants found on Aegean coast - Turkish gendarmerie

* UAE emirate Sharjah plans sukuk issue in Q1 - sources

* Turkish army kills 14 Kurdish militants, one security officer dead

* Iran unveils second underground missile, likely to irk U.S

* Turkey releases Vice News reporter held on terrorism charges -Vice

* Turkish c.bank sees price hikes adding 0.7 pct points to inflation

* COLUMN-The ‘marriage of convenience’ between Saddam Hussein’s men and Islamic State

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and black market

* Egypt’s foreign reserves rise slightly to $16.445 bln in December

* Payment snag delays French wheat cargoes for Egypt -sources

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.4 pct in November - central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Savola says to stay in Iran despite diplomatic rift

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar to up Zakhr buy to 30 pct via $214.4 mln swap

* Saudi Arabia says “recent tensions” will not affect Syria talks-SPA

* Saudi regulator says airport privatisation open to foreigners

* Saudi Sipchem says gov’t energy reforms to impact financials by 120 mln riyals

* Saudi civil aviation regulator to privatise Jeddah, Dammam airports in 2017

* Saudi Arabia raises Feb crude prices to Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE regulator tells banks to seek approval before disclosing dividends

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar closes $250 mln three-year loan - sources

QATAR

* Qatar central bank appears to cancel T-bill auction, bankers say

* Qatar November bank lending growth rises to 17.0 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait recalls envoy to Iran after attacks on Saudi missions

* Ooredoo Kuwait says chief operating officer resigns

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain halts flights to and from Iran - Al Arabiya TV and BNA

* Brother of prominent Islamic State preacher denies being IS member at Bahrain trial

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
