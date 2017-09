MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 10

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Stocks crater in worst week in 4 years; oil crumbles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi leads Gulf down on oil slide, economy fears

* 10-Oil down 10 pct after 5-day drop; Goldman says more losses needed

* Gold falls further from 9-week high after upbeat U.S. data

* Air strike kills dozens in Syria as UN envoy visits Damascus

* Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Iranian intereference in region

* Iran complains to U.N. about Saudi “provocations”

* Yemen government says peace talks may be postponed beyond mid-January

* Yemen reverses decision to expel U.N. Human Rights envoy

* Turkish army says 18 Kurdish militants killed in southeast

* Erdogan says attempted Islamic State attack vindicates Iraq deployment

* Iraqi PM Abadi pledges corruption drive after Sistani criticism

* Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian assailants - army

EGYPT

* Cairo, Red Sea attacks deal new blows to Egypt

* Egypt’s GASC seeking cargoes of soyoil, sunflower oil

* Egypt’s court of appeals rejects Mubarak and sons appeal of jail sentence

* Egypt’s president Sisi launches loan program for SMEs

* Egypt minister suggests uprising anniversary protests would violate Islamic law

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco confirms studying options to list in capital markets

* Saudi Arabia may take more measures against Iran in execution row -foreign minister

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q4 profit flat

* Saudi riyal hits record low vs dollar in 1-year forwards market

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain police fire tear gas, bird shot at protesters - witnesses

* Bahrain sentences three to life in prison for attack on police (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)