MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 11

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia shares fall sharply amid China confusion
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Small-caps pull down Saudi, Egypt slides
* Oil drops over 2 pct as China slowdown weighs; market loses faith in rebound
* Gold firm on safe-haven demand as stocks face headwinds
* Arab foreign ministers accuse Iran of undermining regional security
* Turkish central bank raises maximum forex collateral ratio
* Iraq bans poultry imports from 24 countries over avian flu threat
* Saudi Arabia, Iran say dispute won’t affect Syria talks
* Egypt’s core inflation rate eased in December
* Egyptian treasury bill yields rise at Sunday’s auction
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and on black market
* After 3-year gap, Egyptian parliament picks speaker to push through Sisi laws
* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates
* Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not upstream -sources
* Saudi Arabia’s oil output steady in Dec at 10.144 mln bpd - source
* Saudi dairy company Almarai buys land in California to grow fodder
* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Emirati sentenced to death for joining Islamic State - newspapers
* Song and dance celebrating Gulf stability takes to Dubai stage
* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar cuts Dec crude OSPs to lowest since 2004
* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Oman Q4 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)