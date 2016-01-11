FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 11
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 11, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Aldar/Arabtec story, UAE press item)

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asia shares fall sharply amid China confusion

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Small-caps pull down Saudi, Egypt slides

* Oil drops over 2 pct as China slowdown weighs; market loses faith in rebound

* Gold firm on safe-haven demand as stocks face headwinds

* Arab foreign ministers accuse Iran of undermining regional security

* Turkish central bank raises maximum forex collateral ratio

* Iraq bans poultry imports from 24 countries over avian flu threat

* Saudi Arabia, Iran say dispute won’t affect Syria talks

EGYPT

* Egypt’s core inflation rate eased in December

* Egyptian treasury bill yields rise at Sunday’s auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and on black market

* After 3-year gap, Egyptian parliament picks speaker to push through Sisi laws

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates

* Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not upstream -sources

* Saudi Arabia’s oil output steady in Dec at 10.144 mln bpd - source

* Saudi dairy company Almarai buys land in California to grow fodder

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* Emirati sentenced to death for joining Islamic State - newspapers

* Song and dance celebrating Gulf stability takes to Dubai stage

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties awards $545 mln contract to Dubai’s Arabtec

* Etisalat CEO expects govt royalties to remain unchanged for the time being (www.thenational.ae)

QATAR

* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

* Qatar cuts Dec crude OSPs to lowest since 2004

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.