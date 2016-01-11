MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 11

(Adds Aldar/Arabtec story, UAE press item)

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asia shares fall sharply amid China confusion

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Small-caps pull down Saudi, Egypt slides

* Oil drops over 2 pct as China slowdown weighs; market loses faith in rebound

* Gold firm on safe-haven demand as stocks face headwinds

* Arab foreign ministers accuse Iran of undermining regional security

* Turkish central bank raises maximum forex collateral ratio

* Iraq bans poultry imports from 24 countries over avian flu threat

* Saudi Arabia, Iran say dispute won’t affect Syria talks

EGYPT

* Egypt’s core inflation rate eased in December

* Egyptian treasury bill yields rise at Sunday’s auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and on black market

* After 3-year gap, Egyptian parliament picks speaker to push through Sisi laws

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates

* Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not upstream -sources

* Saudi Arabia’s oil output steady in Dec at 10.144 mln bpd - source

* Saudi dairy company Almarai buys land in California to grow fodder

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* Emirati sentenced to death for joining Islamic State - newspapers

* Song and dance celebrating Gulf stability takes to Dubai stage

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties awards $545 mln contract to Dubai’s Arabtec

* Etisalat CEO expects govt royalties to remain unchanged for the time being (www.thenational.ae)

QATAR

* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

* Qatar cuts Dec crude OSPs to lowest since 2004

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates