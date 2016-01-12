FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 12
January 12, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as China concerns remain, oil drops

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Petchem, small-caps boost Saudi market; banks weigh on Abu Dhabi

* Crude oil prices fall as much as 20 pct since beginning of the year

* PRECIOUS- Gold edges up after 2-day decline, China concerns support

* Turkish inflation seen dropping to 5 pct by 2018 - Simsek

* Turkish trade deficit seen gradually widening to $71.8 bln in 2018

* Iran seeks to limit diplomatic fall-out from Saudi embassy attacks

* On Iran-Saudi rift, Gulf Arab states tread with caution

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Orascom Construction says wins $420 mln power plant contract

* Letters of credit for delayed French wheat bound for Egypt issued -traders

* Egypt’s treasury bond yields rise at Monday’s auction

* Saudi to meet Egypt’s petroleum needs for 3 months with payment facilities -Egyptian official

* Egypt central bank amends rules to encourage banks to lend to more clients

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SABIC says output from polyacetal plant to start early 2017

* Saudi riyal volatility due to unrealistic expectations of speculators - c.bank governor

* Saudi’s Tasnee sees cost cutting boosting profitability by end 2016

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not upstream -sources

* Aramco chairman says “serious consideration” under way to do public listing - WSJ

* Saudi man repatriated from Guantanamo prison -Pentagon

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-China Sunergy announces joint venture with UAE-based Z-one Holding

* UAE revokes licence of Al Zarooni Exchange on anti-money laundering violations

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank picks arrangers for 100 mln dinar bond - sources

OMAN

* Oman sets new gasoline, diesel prices - agency

* Omantel picks three banks for possible sukuk sale - leads

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain raises domestic gasoline prices from Tuesday -agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
