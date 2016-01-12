MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 12

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as China concerns remain, oil drops
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Petchem, small-caps boost Saudi market; banks weigh on Abu Dhabi
* Crude oil prices fall as much as 20 pct since beginning of the year
* PRECIOUS- Gold edges up after 2-day decline, China concerns support
* Turkish inflation seen dropping to 5 pct by 2018 - Simsek
* Turkish trade deficit seen gradually widening to $71.8 bln in 2018
* Iran seeks to limit diplomatic fall-out from Saudi embassy attacks
* On Iran-Saudi rift, Gulf Arab states tread with caution
* Egypt’s Orascom Construction says wins $420 mln power plant contract
* Letters of credit for delayed French wheat bound for Egypt issued -traders
* Egypt’s treasury bond yields rise at Monday’s auction
* Saudi to meet Egypt’s petroleum needs for 3 months with payment facilities -Egyptian official
* Egypt central bank amends rules to encourage banks to lend to more clients
* Saudi’s SABIC says output from polyacetal plant to start early 2017
* Saudi riyal volatility due to unrealistic expectations of speculators - c.bank governor
* Saudi’s Tasnee sees cost cutting boosting profitability by end 2016
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco would sell downstream ops, not upstream -sources
* Aramco chairman says “serious consideration” under way to do public listing - WSJ
* Saudi man repatriated from Guantanamo prison -Pentagon
* BRIEF-China Sunergy announces joint venture with UAE-based Z-one Holding
* UAE revokes licence of Al Zarooni Exchange on anti-money laundering violations
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank picks arrangers for 100 mln dinar bond - sources
* Oman sets new gasoline, diesel prices - agency
* Omantel picks three banks for possible sukuk sale - leads
* Bahrain raises domestic gasoline prices from Tuesday -agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)