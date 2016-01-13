MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 13

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cheered by China trade surprise

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Petrochemicals drag Saudi to 4-yr low; other mkts slide

* Crude oil rises for first time in eight days after U.S. stocks fall

* PRECIOUS- Gold drops for 4th day as stock market recovery cuts safe haven demand

* Suicide bomber kills 10 people, mainly Germans, in Istanbul

* Iran holds 10 American sailors; U.S. expects their prompt return

* Mobile clinics, medical teams needed in Madaya - WHO official tells Reuters

* 4-U.N. war crimes investigators gathering testimony from starving Syrian town

* Iran says Arak reactor not yet decommissioned, work ongoing

* INSIGHT-As relations thaw, some Iranian prisoners in U.S. hope for early release

* Iraq’s crude exports in Feb may top Nov record as market share battle intensifies

* Suicide bomber kills two, wounds senior police officer in east Iraq - police

* Syrian opposition coordinator says U.S. clearly backtracked over Syria

* Six killed in unrest in Sudan’s Darfur, says local official

* Libya’s oil company empties Ras Lanuf storage after Islamic State attacks

* Sunni mosques in east Iraq attacked after IS-claimed blasts

* Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians, one an alleged stabber

* U.S.-led coalition conducts 23 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

* Iraq signs IMF monitoring programme, to draw on FX reserves

* UAE moves to quash talk of OPEC emergency meet as oil slumps

* Saudi riyal forwards crash through key 1000 level to hit record low

* Syria pro-government forces seize rebel-held town in Latakia province

* As economy crumbles, Sudan ditches Iran for Saudi patronage

* Algeria arrests seven gunmen near southern gasfield - ministry

* Yemen peace talks postponed, U.N. says

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi Aramco IPO could herald a Riyadh garage sale

* On Iran-Saudi rift, Gulf Arab states tread with caution

EGYPT

* New Egypt bank rules to boost business lending and growth

* Western Union transfers from Egypt to China curbed amid dollar shortage -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016 budget

* Saudi Arabia, U.S. still in talks about U.S. warship deal -sources

* Saudi’s Alujain Corp says output stops at subsidiary’s plant

* Saudi’s Savola says energy reform to raise costs by 105 mln riyals in 2016

* Saudi Kayan lowers expected impact from energy reforms

* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dana Gas to slash costs and cut staff - CEO

* Dubai’s Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India’s Care Hospitals

* UAE’s Energy Minister says oil set for tough H1 2016 before gradual recovery

* UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum targets Asia buys on lower oil prices

* UAE’s Dana Gas says Hearne joined firm as CFO in January

* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait court sentences two to death for spying for Iran, Hezbollah

* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman Q4 rises 29 pct

* Oman Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain MPs blast fuel price hike in heated session

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates