MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 14

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as crude oil plumbs 12-year lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 25-mth low as foreign traders exit; other mkts weak
* Brent falls to another 12-yr low on oversupply gloom LCOc1 CLc1
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower, decline in stock markets limits losses
* U.S. leads 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq against IS -statement
* Iran frees U.S. sailors with start of nuclear deal in sight
* Iran state TV shows footage of U.S. sailor apologising
* U.N. report allowing for Iran sanctions relief may come on Friday
* Iran says didn’t receive request for OPEC emergency meeting -Shana
* Fifteen Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi-led air strike -residents
* As economy crumbles, Sudan ditches Iran for Saudi patronage
* U.S. House passes bill seeking Iran deal clamp-down
* Saudi Aramco’s electricity capacity to exceed 12,000 MW by 2019
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit climbs 11.6 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudi’s National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit rises 16.6 pct
* Saudi government to keep controlling stake if it lists Aramco - CEO
* Four suitors express interest in Saudi gym chain Bodymasters - sources
* Saudi market regulator approves REIT listing rules
* Saudi Arabia keeps Feb crude supply to Asia steady
* Deposits drop, Q4 profit up at Saudi banks NCB, Fransi
* Dubai’s Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India’s Care Hospitals
* Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head
* MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints UAE country head
* Kuwait to permanently shut heavy oil unit at Shuaiba -KNPC
* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank says in final stages of picking banks for 100 mln dinar bond
* Kuwait’s Shi‘ite MPs boycott parliament amid protests over death sentences
* INTERVIEW-Pakistan expects to agree LNG price with Qatar this month or next
* Qatari bank QNB eyes capital-boosting bonds after Q4 profit rise
* Qatar National Bank Q4 net profit rises 5.3 pct - Reuters calculations
* Al Jazeera America news channel to close by April 30
* Omantel says launches 50 mln rial debut sukuk
Compiled by Dubai newsroom