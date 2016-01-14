MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 14

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as crude oil plumbs 12-year lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 25-mth low as foreign traders exit; other mkts weak

* Brent falls to another 12-yr low on oversupply gloom LCOc1 CLc1

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower, decline in stock markets limits losses

* U.S. leads 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq against IS -statement

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 25-mth low as foreign traders exit; other mkts weak

* Iran frees U.S. sailors with start of nuclear deal in sight

* Iran state TV shows footage of U.S. sailor apologising

* U.N. report allowing for Iran sanctions relief may come on Friday

* Iran says didn’t receive request for OPEC emergency meeting -Shana

* Fifteen Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi-led air strike -residents

* As economy crumbles, Sudan ditches Iran for Saudi patronage

* U.S. House passes bill seeking Iran deal clamp-down

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco’s electricity capacity to exceed 12,000 MW by 2019

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit climbs 11.6 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi’s National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit rises 16.6 pct

* Saudi government to keep controlling stake if it lists Aramco - CEO

* Four suitors express interest in Saudi gym chain Bodymasters - sources

* Saudi market regulator approves REIT listing rules

* Saudi Arabia keeps Feb crude supply to Asia steady

* Deposits drop, Q4 profit up at Saudi banks NCB, Fransi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India’s Care Hospitals

* Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head

* MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints UAE country head

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to permanently shut heavy oil unit at Shuaiba -KNPC

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank says in final stages of picking banks for 100 mln dinar bond

* Kuwait’s Shi‘ite MPs boycott parliament amid protests over death sentences

QATAR

* INTERVIEW-Pakistan expects to agree LNG price with Qatar this month or next

* Qatari bank QNB eyes capital-boosting bonds after Q4 profit rise

* Qatar National Bank Q4 net profit rises 5.3 pct - Reuters calculations

* Al Jazeera America news channel to close by April 30

OMAN

* Omantel says launches 50 mln rial debut sukuk