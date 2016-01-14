FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 14
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid as crude oil plumbs 12-year lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 25-mth low as foreign traders exit; other mkts weak

* Brent falls to another 12-yr low on oversupply gloom LCOc1 CLc1

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower, decline in stock markets limits losses

* U.S. leads 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq against IS -statement

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 25-mth low as foreign traders exit; other mkts weak

* Iran frees U.S. sailors with start of nuclear deal in sight

* Iran state TV shows footage of U.S. sailor apologising

* U.N. report allowing for Iran sanctions relief may come on Friday

* Iran says didn’t receive request for OPEC emergency meeting -Shana

* Fifteen Yemeni civilians killed in Saudi-led air strike -residents

* As economy crumbles, Sudan ditches Iran for Saudi patronage

* U.S. House passes bill seeking Iran deal clamp-down

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco’s electricity capacity to exceed 12,000 MW by 2019

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit climbs 11.6 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi’s National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit rises 16.6 pct

* Saudi government to keep controlling stake if it lists Aramco - CEO

* Four suitors express interest in Saudi gym chain Bodymasters - sources

* Saudi market regulator approves REIT listing rules

* Saudi Arabia keeps Feb crude supply to Asia steady

* Deposits drop, Q4 profit up at Saudi banks NCB, Fransi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India’s Care Hospitals

* Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head

* MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints UAE country head

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to permanently shut heavy oil unit at Shuaiba -KNPC

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank says in final stages of picking banks for 100 mln dinar bond

* Kuwait’s Shi‘ite MPs boycott parliament amid protests over death sentences

QATAR

* INTERVIEW-Pakistan expects to agree LNG price with Qatar this month or next

* Qatari bank QNB eyes capital-boosting bonds after Q4 profit rise

* Qatar National Bank Q4 net profit rises 5.3 pct - Reuters calculations

* Al Jazeera America news channel to close by April 30

OMAN

* Omantel says launches 50 mln rial debut sukuk

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.