MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 17

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil plummets to $29/bbl, dragging world stocks lower
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sink to multi-year lows, Egypt plunges over 5 pct
* Oil plunges below $29 on prospects of more Iran crude, China worries
* Iran crude exports on track to hit 9-month high in Jan -source
* Gold climbs nearly 2 pct on weaker dollar, equities
* Gulf states prepare VAT laws ahead of introduction from 2018
* Nuclear sanctions lifted as Iran, U.S. agree on prisoner swap
* Obama pardons Iranians charged with sanctions violations
* Islamic State kills dozens in Syria’s Deir al-Zor city -monitor and a source
* Turkey attacks Islamic State targets in Syria, Iraq in response to Istanbul bombing
* Iraq’s southern oil exports running at 3.3 mln bpd, unaffected by clashes
* Economic “tsunami” undermines war against Islamic State in Iraq -Kurdish deputy PM
* Turkey detains 27 academics accused of signing ‘peace declaration’
* Fire at Saudi petrochemical waste tank under control, no casualties
* Saudi petrochemical groups hit by oil price fall
* Saudi December inflation flat at 2.3 pct
* POLL-Egypt’s economy to grow just over 4 pct in FY2015/16
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and on black market
* Egypt’s GASC postpones edible oils tender until Sunday
* Egyptian industry head sees raising of FX deposit cap ‘soon’
* Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict
* Egypt arrests Facebook page administrators ahead of revolt anniversary
* Egypt 6-month, 1-year T-bill yields rise at auction
* Etihad expects approval of Air Berlin codeshares beyond March
* Kuwait assessing bids for 15-year LNG deal -trade sources
* Qatar raises local gasoline price by 30 pct
* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate says signs $444.3 mln Islamic loan
* Oman borrows $1 billion to fill gap left by falling oil prices
* TABLE-Oman November credit growth slows to 9.3 percent
Ooredoo Oman says signs $177 mln of financing agreements