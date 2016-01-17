MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 17

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil plummets to $29/bbl, dragging world stocks lower

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sink to multi-year lows, Egypt plunges over 5 pct

* Oil plunges below $29 on prospects of more Iran crude, China worries

* Iran crude exports on track to hit 9-month high in Jan -source

* Gold climbs nearly 2 pct on weaker dollar, equities

* Gulf states prepare VAT laws ahead of introduction from 2018

* Nuclear sanctions lifted as Iran, U.S. agree on prisoner swap

* Obama pardons Iranians charged with sanctions violations

* Islamic State kills dozens in Syria’s Deir al-Zor city -monitor and a source

* Turkey attacks Islamic State targets in Syria, Iraq in response to Istanbul bombing

* Iraq’s southern oil exports running at 3.3 mln bpd, unaffected by clashes

* Economic “tsunami” undermines war against Islamic State in Iraq -Kurdish deputy PM

* Turkey detains 27 academics accused of signing ‘peace declaration’

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fire at Saudi petrochemical waste tank under control, no casualties

* Saudi petrochemical groups hit by oil price fall

* Saudi December inflation flat at 2.3 pct

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt’s economy to grow just over 4 pct in FY2015/16

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and on black market

* Egypt’s GASC postpones edible oils tender until Sunday

* Egyptian industry head sees raising of FX deposit cap ‘soon’

* Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict

* Egypt arrests Facebook page administrators ahead of revolt anniversary

* Egypt 6-month, 1-year T-bill yields rise at auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad expects approval of Air Berlin codeshares beyond March

KUWAIT

* Kuwait assessing bids for 15-year LNG deal -trade sources

QATAR

* Qatar raises local gasoline price by 30 pct

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate says signs $444.3 mln Islamic loan

OMAN

* Oman borrows $1 billion to fill gap left by falling oil prices

* TABLE-Oman November credit growth slows to 9.3 percent

* Ooredoo Oman says signs $177 mln of financing agreements (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)