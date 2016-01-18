HOLD-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 18

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid to 2011 levels as oil slump intensifies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf plunges on oil price slide; Egypt off lows

* Oil slides to lowest since 2003 as Iran sanctions are lifted

* Gold gains as equities falter on disappointing U.S. data

* U.S. prisoners leave Iran, arrive in Germany, as Obama hails win for diplomacy

* Four die in violence in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast

* Palestinians arrest negotiations aide suspected of spying for Israel

* Three Americans kidnapped in Baghdad - Al Arabiya TV, citing own sources

* Egypt’s parliament endorses controversial anti-terrorism law

* INSIGHT-Iran moves from pariah state to regional power

* Iranian securities fund seeks foreign money post-sanctions

* Nuclear success to intensify Iranian infighting but moderate foreign policy

* Car bomb in Yemeni port city kills four, injures others - witnesses

* Naming of Libyan unity government delayed by 48 hours

* Iraq lowers high octane gasoline prices as cost of imports fall

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi petrochemicals firm SABIC’s 4th-qtr profit falls 29 pct

* Saudi Hollandi Bank says Q4 net profit dips 2.3 pct on costs

* Saudi’s Naimi says optimistic about future, but will take time to stabilise oil market

* Saudi shipper Bahri posts huge Q4 profit jump

* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates

EGYPT

* Egypt to hold international tender for 11 oil and gas blocks

* Egypt’s GASC buys 35,500 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

* Egyptian treasury bill yields fall marginally at Sunday’s auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s RAKBANK to cut up to 250 jobs as part of review

* Dubai December inflation flat at 3.1 pct

* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait November M2 money supply shrinks y/y

* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatari developer Barwa says signs $157.1 mln Islamic loan

* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)