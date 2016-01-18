REFILE--MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 18

(Removes word “HOLD” from headline, no change to text)
DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid to 2011 levels as oil slump intensifies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf plunges on oil price slide; Egypt off lows
* Oil slides to lowest since 2003 as Iran sanctions are lifted
* Gold gains as equities falter on disappointing U.S. data
* U.S. prisoners leave Iran, arrive in Germany, as Obama hails win for diplomacy
* Four die in violence in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast
* Palestinians arrest negotiations aide suspected of spying for Israel
* Three Americans kidnapped in Baghdad - Al Arabiya TV, citing own sources
* Egypt’s parliament endorses controversial anti-terrorism law
* INSIGHT-Iran moves from pariah state to regional power
* Iranian securities fund seeks foreign money post-sanctions
* Nuclear success to intensify Iranian infighting but moderate foreign policy
* Car bomb in Yemeni port city kills four, injures others - witnesses
* Naming of Libyan unity government delayed by 48 hours
* Iraq lowers high octane gasoline prices as cost of imports fall
* Saudi petrochemicals firm SABIC’s 4th-qtr profit falls 29 pct
* Saudi Hollandi Bank says Q4 net profit dips 2.3 pct on costs
* Saudi’s Naimi says optimistic about future, but will take time to stabilise oil market
* Saudi shipper Bahri posts huge Q4 profit jump
* Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates
* Egypt to hold international tender for 11 oil and gas blocks
* Egypt’s GASC buys 35,500 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender
* Egyptian treasury bill yields fall marginally at Sunday’s auction
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, on black market
* UAE’s RAKBANK to cut up to 250 jobs as part of review
* Dubai December inflation flat at 3.1 pct
* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Kuwait November M2 money supply shrinks y/y
* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatari developer Barwa says signs $157.1 mln Islamic loan
* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Oman Q4 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)