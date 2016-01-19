FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19
January 19, 2016

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks subdued after retreat in Europe, oil stays bearish

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise, Egypt rebounds

* Oil stays under pressure as Iran orders sharp rise in crude output

* Gold holds up on weak equities, platinum near 7-yr low

* Iran boosts oil output, foreign firms keen to seal deals

* Invites to Syria talks on hold, agreement on opposition needed -UN

* Iraqi Sunni lawmakers to boycott government session over sectarian violence

* Saudi-led strikes hit police buildings in Yemen’s Sanaa, sources say

* Russia, Qatar voice desire to achieve stability on energy markets

* OPEC sees oil market rebalancing in 2016, but Iran to counter non-OPEC decline

* Turkey’s Simsek sees another year of emerging market pain

* As Xi heads into Middle East feud, China says aims for balance

* Blast hits health centre near Syria border, several wounded - Turkish official

* INSIGHT-Iran moves from pariah state to regional power

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crude exports rise in November to 7.719 mln bpd - JODI

* Saudi bank SABB Q4 net profit falls 3.1 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Arabia alarmed, in private, at Iran’s sanctions relief

* Saudi’s Alinma Bank posts 16.3 pct rise in Q4 profit, beats estimates

* Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding closes refinancing of 350 mln euro loan

* Saudi Electricity Co says Q4 loss narrows to 1.45 bln riyals

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank says to sell land in Jeddah worth 202.5 mln riyals [ID: nD5N0ZO02J]

* Saudi’s Middle East Healthcare Co float postponed at firm’s request - CMA

* Saudi’s SABIC says can cope with more petrochemicals competition

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Pharos Holding plans to double assets under management

* Egypt gets $1.5 bln FDI in Q1 of 2015-16, sees more later in year

* Egypt’s 5-year, 10-year treasury bond yields rise at auction

* China to lend Egypt c.bank $1 bln during president’s visit - ambassador

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Shell ditches major Abu Dhabi gas field project

* Small Dubai trader says mistakenly targeted by U.S. sanctions on Iran

* Dubai bank ENBD says 2016 loan growth to fall to mid-single digits

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation eases to around 5.2 pct

* Rise in fees, lower provisions help Dubai bank ENBD Q4 profits jump [ID: nD5N0ZU007]

* Japan’s JBIC, banks to loan $3.3 bln to UAE oil producer ADNOC

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti logistics company Agility signs $235 mln loan

QATAR

* Fitch Affirms Qatar National Bank at ‘AA-'; Places VR on RWN

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit dips 3 pct - Reuters calculation

OMAN

* Oman not concerned about Iranian oil, market already awash

* Oman says ready to cut oil output by 5-10 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Commercial Facilities signs $125 mln loan - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
