MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks subdued after retreat in Europe, oil stays bearish
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise, Egypt rebounds
* Oil stays under pressure as Iran orders sharp rise in crude output
* Gold holds up on weak equities, platinum near 7-yr low
* Iran boosts oil output, foreign firms keen to seal deals
* Invites to Syria talks on hold, agreement on opposition needed -UN
* Iraqi Sunni lawmakers to boycott government session over sectarian violence
* Saudi-led strikes hit police buildings in Yemen’s Sanaa, sources say
* Russia, Qatar voice desire to achieve stability on energy markets
* OPEC sees oil market rebalancing in 2016, but Iran to counter non-OPEC decline
* Turkey’s Simsek sees another year of emerging market pain
* As Xi heads into Middle East feud, China says aims for balance
* Blast hits health centre near Syria border, several wounded - Turkish official
* INSIGHT-Iran moves from pariah state to regional power
* Saudi crude exports rise in November to 7.719 mln bpd - JODI
* Saudi bank SABB Q4 net profit falls 3.1 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Arabia alarmed, in private, at Iran’s sanctions relief
* Saudi’s Alinma Bank posts 16.3 pct rise in Q4 profit, beats estimates
* Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding closes refinancing of 350 mln euro loan
* Saudi Electricity Co says Q4 loss narrows to 1.45 bln riyals
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank says to sell land in Jeddah worth 202.5 mln riyals [ID: nD5N0ZO02J]
* Saudi’s Middle East Healthcare Co float postponed at firm’s request - CMA
* Saudi’s SABIC says can cope with more petrochemicals competition
* Egypt’s Pharos Holding plans to double assets under management
* Egypt gets $1.5 bln FDI in Q1 of 2015-16, sees more later in year
* Egypt’s 5-year, 10-year treasury bond yields rise at auction
* China to lend Egypt c.bank $1 bln during president’s visit - ambassador
* Shell ditches major Abu Dhabi gas field project
* Small Dubai trader says mistakenly targeted by U.S. sanctions on Iran
* Dubai bank ENBD says 2016 loan growth to fall to mid-single digits
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation eases to around 5.2 pct
* Rise in fees, lower provisions help Dubai bank ENBD Q4 profits jump [ID: nD5N0ZU007]
* Japan’s JBIC, banks to loan $3.3 bln to UAE oil producer ADNOC
* Kuwaiti logistics company Agility signs $235 mln loan
* Fitch Affirms Qatar National Bank at ‘AA-'; Places VR on RWN
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit dips 3 pct - Reuters calculation
* Oman not concerned about Iranian oil, market already awash
* Oman says ready to cut oil output by 5-10 pct
* Bahrain Commercial Facilities signs $125 mln loan - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)