MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 20

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks struggle as oil hits fresh lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses rebound from near multi-year lows as oil edges up

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereign bond issues to surge as governments plug deficits

* Oil prices fall further on glut worries; U.S. crude slumps below $28

* Gold edges up as stocks retreat, oil struggles

* Obama, Erdogan speak by phone, vow cooperation against terrorism

* Britain’s Cameron urges EU to relax Jordan trade to help refugees

* Islamic State media outlet confirms death of ‘Jihadi John’ - SITE

* Saudi Arabia warns against “nefarious activities” by Iran

* Libya’s presidential council names new government amid divisions

* Sunni MPs boycott Iraq parliament and govt in protest at violence

* Iraq wants foreign oil firms to cut development spending - minister

* IEA says oil market may “drown in oversupply” in 2016

* EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks ride the rebound with biggest jump in 2 months

* Iraq Etihad Food’s $100 mln edible oils refinery to start production by year end

IRAN

* Iran’s elite Guards to gain regional, economic power in post-sanctions era

* Iran’s GTC weighs cut in wheat reserves to 3 mln tonnes

* Iranian dotcoms eye foreign investment, new customers after sanctions

* Insurer caution to slow oil tanker market’s return to Iran

* Gulf banks exploring prospects in Iran, others may follow

* Germany sees Iran as key to stabilizing Middle East

* S.Korea KEXIM bank eyes 5 bln euro financing deal with Iran

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco signs cooperation agreement with China’s Sinopec - agency

* Saudi spare oil capacity complicates any Aramco listing - sources

* Saudi contractor Khodari swings to Q4 loss

* TABLE-Saudi November imports drop 14 pct, non-oil exports down 13 pct

* Riyadh Refinery’s gasoline unit holds maintenance work for 17 days - Saudi Aramco

* Saudi’s Savola Group says hires JP Morgan’s Fayez as CEO

* Saudi’s Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 5.5 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank Q4 profit falls 19.7 pct, in line with estimates

EGYPT

* BP remains ambitious on gas in Egypt, despite weak oil prices

* Egypt considers floating 2 state banks-central bank governor

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, on black market

* Due diligence for OTMT acquisition of CI Capital to be completed in 2 weeks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Masdar to invest $300 mln in Jordan solar project

* Gulf lender GIB picks banks for potential bond offering - sources

* Govt of Sharjah sets IPT for benchmark 5-yr sukuk - leads

KUWAIT

* Kuwait considering domestic energy prices reforms - state oil firm

* Moody’s affirms A3 deposit rating of Kuwait’s Burgan Bank following sale of Jordanian subsidiary

* Kuwait to buy 25 pct stake in South Korea-Saudi venture

QATAR

* Qatar Insurance posts 57.8 pct jump in Q4 net profit

* Qatari bank QIB Q4 net profit jumps 14.6 pct, beats forecasts

* Qatari bank QNB says shareholders meet on Jan. 31 to discuss capital bonds

OMAN

* Oman building 25 million barrels of new oil storage

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco says receives non-binding bids for Jordan unit