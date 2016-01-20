MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 20

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks struggle as oil hits fresh lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses rebound from near multi-year lows as oil edges up
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereign bond issues to surge as governments plug deficits
* Oil prices fall further on glut worries; U.S. crude slumps below $28
* Gold edges up as stocks retreat, oil struggles
* Obama, Erdogan speak by phone, vow cooperation against terrorism
* Britain’s Cameron urges EU to relax Jordan trade to help refugees
* Islamic State media outlet confirms death of ‘Jihadi John’ - SITE
* Saudi Arabia warns against “nefarious activities” by Iran
* Libya’s presidential council names new government amid divisions
* Sunni MPs boycott Iraq parliament and govt in protest at violence
* Iraq wants foreign oil firms to cut development spending - minister
* IEA says oil market may “drown in oversupply” in 2016
* EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks ride the rebound with biggest jump in 2 months
* Iraq Etihad Food’s $100 mln edible oils refinery to start production by year end
* Iran’s elite Guards to gain regional, economic power in post-sanctions era
* Iran’s GTC weighs cut in wheat reserves to 3 mln tonnes
* Iranian dotcoms eye foreign investment, new customers after sanctions
* Insurer caution to slow oil tanker market’s return to Iran
* Gulf banks exploring prospects in Iran, others may follow
* Germany sees Iran as key to stabilizing Middle East
* S.Korea KEXIM bank eyes 5 bln euro financing deal with Iran
* Saudi Aramco signs cooperation agreement with China’s Sinopec - agency
* Saudi spare oil capacity complicates any Aramco listing - sources
* Saudi contractor Khodari swings to Q4 loss
* TABLE-Saudi November imports drop 14 pct, non-oil exports down 13 pct
* Riyadh Refinery’s gasoline unit holds maintenance work for 17 days - Saudi Aramco
* Saudi’s Savola Group says hires JP Morgan’s Fayez as CEO
* Saudi’s Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 5.5 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank Q4 profit falls 19.7 pct, in line with estimates
* BP remains ambitious on gas in Egypt, despite weak oil prices
* Egypt considers floating 2 state banks-central bank governor
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, on black market
* Due diligence for OTMT acquisition of CI Capital to be completed in 2 weeks
* UAE’s Masdar to invest $300 mln in Jordan solar project
* Gulf lender GIB picks banks for potential bond offering - sources
* Govt of Sharjah sets IPT for benchmark 5-yr sukuk - leads
* Kuwait considering domestic energy prices reforms - state oil firm
* Moody’s affirms A3 deposit rating of Kuwait’s Burgan Bank following sale of Jordanian subsidiary
* Kuwait to buy 25 pct stake in South Korea-Saudi venture
* Qatar Insurance posts 57.8 pct jump in Q4 net profit
* Qatari bank QIB Q4 net profit jumps 14.6 pct, beats forecasts
* Qatari bank QNB says shareholders meet on Jan. 31 to discuss capital bonds
* Oman building 25 million barrels of new oil storage
* Bahrain’s Batelco says receives non-binding bids for Jordan unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)