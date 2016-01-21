MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 21

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up as crude bounces, sentiment still fragile

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region hit by fresh sell-off, Saudi down 5 pct as oil sags

* Oil prices stabilise but market sentiment remains bearish

* Gold keeps near 1-1/2-week top as safe-haven draw remains intact

* S.Korea to boost economic ties with Iran after lifting of sanctions

* U.S. approves nearly $2 bln in weapons for Iraqi F-16 fighter jets

* Erdogan aide calls for nationalisation of Turkey’s Isbank

* Iran’s Khamenei suggests wants only conservative election candidates, hinting at rift with Rouhani

* As regulation bites, Turkish banks seen cooling growth in 2016

* Venezuela’s call for emergency OPEC meet gets doubtful response

* Hit by oil price drop, Algeria turns to China for funds

* Red tape, political risks could stall investment in Iran

* Iraq proposes deferred payment for CNPC oilfield development

* German exports to Gulf surge despite oil price slump -official data

* Gulf Arab states working on joint missile defence-Bahrain

* Emerging markets set for $448 billion outflows this year -IIF

* Syria’s opposition says cannot attend talks if third party joins

* Nigeria’s regulators aim for debut sovereign sukuk in 2016

* Islamic finance set sights on standard for gold-based products

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco in advanced talks to buy China refinery stakes -chairman

* Saudi-backed shipping line UASC resumes Iran business

* Saudi’s STC Q4 profit drops as costs outweigh revenue growth

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden swings to net loss in Q4, no dividends

* Saudi’s Sipchem Q4 net profit slides 80.4 pct

* Saudi’s Savola Q4 profit rises 18.6 pct - statement

* Saudi cuts advance payments to firms for state contracts -paper

* Saudi central bank warns banks against riyal speculation

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Group Q4 net profit falls 6.9 pct

* Saudi contractor al-Khodari swings to Q4 net loss

EGYPT

* China’s Xi offers support to Egypt ahead of uprising anniversary

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 20-March 1 shipment

* Fitch: New Egyptian Bank Rules Could Weaken Asset Quality COMI.CA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Brazilian businessman Batista transfers more stakes to UAE’s Mubadala

* Sharjah reopens Gulf sukuk market with $500 mln 5-year deal

* Dubai police say New Year’s hotel fire caused by short-circuit

* Canada’s Brookfield expects Dubai office demand to shrug off oil slump

* UAE c.bank halts foreign banks waivers on state-linked lending - sources

* UAE bank lending, money supply growth pick up in December

* UAE RAKBANK cuts up to 250 expat jobs, recruits in wholesale banking

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s emir urges budget cuts to cope with oil price drop

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank says gets regulatory nod for capital-boosting sukuk

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain bourse to trade T-bills as state debt swells (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)