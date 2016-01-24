MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 24

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally; cold snap supports energy demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global markets weigh on region but Saudi petchems rise

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereign bond issues to surge as governments plug deficits

* Oil rips 10 pct higher as bears race to cash in on crash

* Speculators raise bullish bets in COMEX gold, silver

* White House raises concerns about harm to civilians in Yemen

* Jordan kills 12 infiltrators attempting to cross borders from Syria

* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab Israeli guard -police

* Golf-Spieth beats fading light to narrow deficit in Abu Dhabi

* Khamenei calls for security cooperation with China, says U.S. not to be trusted

* Kerry meets Gulf Arabs in Riyadh on Syria, Iran nuclear deal

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi-Iranian proxy war over Syria spreads to Davos

* Iran oil minister says proposed OPEC emergency meeting may hurt market

* U.S. ‘hopes’ Saudi Arabia may reopen Tehran embassy

* U.S. Vice President Biden, Iraq’s Abadi discuss Turkish troop issue -White House

* Iraq to sell local bonds to public for first time since 2003 - finance minister

* INTERVIEW-Iraq seeks to link oil companies’ fees to crude price

IRAN

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran to be hooked up to global banks in weeks - Middle East Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s Flynas in talks with Boeing, Airbus for 100 jets-Bloomberg

* Saudi’s Mobily swings to Q4 profit; signs waiver on some debt covenants

* Saudi’s Tasnee swings to fourth straight loss in Q4

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 57.9 pct

* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash dividend

* Saudi bank Samba posts flat Q4 profit growth

* Saudi Arabia to grant first licence in airline liberalisation by end-March

* Saudi to consider reforms to social insurance fund

* Zain Saudi quarterly net loss narrows on higher revenue

* Saudi’s PetroRabigh posts wider Q4 net loss on plant shutdown

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profits fall 14.2 pct

* Saudi’s Mouwasat Medical Services Q4 net profit up 6.1 pct, beats estimates

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q4 profit slumps 86 pct on lower income

EGYPT

* Egypt’s EGAS says BP LNG cargo postponed, denies payment trouble

* Egypt has wheat reserves to last until May 11 -supplies minister

* Bomb kills nine in Cairo suburb as police raid hideout

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s DP World to invest in Russian port and logistics infrastructure

* UAE’s Enviromena sees sun shining for solar power in Mena region

* Abu Dhabi’s NBAD to discuss launching medium-term note programme

* Dubai’s Aramex buys Fastway Couriers’ NZ, Australia business for $81 mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bank NBK Q4 profit dips 6.3 pct, proposes unchanged 2015 dividend

* Kuwait emir: exports from joint oil fields with Saudi to resume

* AIRSHOW-Kuwait says sticks to F-18 jets despite approval delays

QATAR

* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO rejects consolidation in Gulf region

OMAN

* Oman to establish first budget airline

* INTERVIEW-Oman to speed up gas import plans from Iran post-sanctions

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain December inflation falls to 0.7 pct y/y

* Gulf Air says to get 19 Airbus planes under $3.4 bln restructured order