MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 25

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after U.S. snowstorm rescues oil price
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses rebound after oil, global stock markets recover
* Crude extends gains after surge on short-covering, cold spell
* Gold gains on hopes of fewer Fed hikes amid shaky global economy
* After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good times
* Syrian opposition says Kerry applies pressure over peace talks
* Islamic State video purports to show Paris attackers, threatens Britain
* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias
* Sanctions lifted, Iran’s Rouhani heads to Europe to drum up business
* Fires put out at major Libyan oil terminal
* Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition will join work on new constitution
* Netanyahu seeks to return Israeli army-evicted settlers to West Bank houses
* Algeria summons Morocco envoy, detains Moroccans headed to Libya -sources
* Tunisia’s democracy will be preserved ‘whatever the cost’ - PM
* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab Israeli guard-police
* Saudi Aramco chairman says IPO could be open to international markets
* Saudi to seek foreign non-oil investors as crude slumps
* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias
* Saudi Arabian Airlines to raise 5 bln riyals in Islamic bonds in Q2
* Yields on Egypt’s 3-year, 7-year treasury bonds drop at auction
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, strengthened on black market
* Egypt’s Juhayna boosts Q4 net profit by 85 percent
* UAE December inflation edges up to 3.6 pct
* UAE c.bank Q4 survey shows downtrend in demand for credit
* Arabtec JV receives letter of intent for Bahrain airport modernisation works
* UAE to cut subsidies on electricity and gas sold to power plants-newspaper
* Kuwait December inflation edges down to 3.0 percent
* Viva Kuwait says Q4 net profit down 9 pct, no dividend for 2015
* Doha Bank CEO expects tough 2016 on global economy
* Investcorp buys stake in Saudi supermarket group Bindawood Holding
* Bahrain accuses jailed opposition leader of incitement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)