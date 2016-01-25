MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 25

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after U.S. snowstorm rescues oil price

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses rebound after oil, global stock markets recover

* Crude extends gains after surge on short-covering, cold spell

* Gold gains on hopes of fewer Fed hikes amid shaky global economy

* After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good times

* Syrian opposition says Kerry applies pressure over peace talks

* Islamic State video purports to show Paris attackers, threatens Britain

* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias

* Sanctions lifted, Iran’s Rouhani heads to Europe to drum up business

* Fires put out at major Libyan oil terminal

* Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition will join work on new constitution

* Netanyahu seeks to return Israeli army-evicted settlers to West Bank houses

* Algeria summons Morocco envoy, detains Moroccans headed to Libya -sources

* Tunisia’s democracy will be preserved ‘whatever the cost’ - PM

* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab Israeli guard-police

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco chairman says IPO could be open to international markets

* Saudi to seek foreign non-oil investors as crude slumps

* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias

* Saudi Arabian Airlines to raise 5 bln riyals in Islamic bonds in Q2

EGYPT

* Yields on Egypt’s 3-year, 7-year treasury bonds drop at auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, strengthened on black market

* Egypt’s Juhayna boosts Q4 net profit by 85 percent

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE December inflation edges up to 3.6 pct

* UAE c.bank Q4 survey shows downtrend in demand for credit

* Arabtec JV receives letter of intent for Bahrain airport modernisation works

* UAE to cut subsidies on electricity and gas sold to power plants-newspaper

KUWAIT

* Kuwait December inflation edges down to 3.0 percent

* Viva Kuwait says Q4 net profit down 9 pct, no dividend for 2015

QATAR

* Doha Bank CEO expects tough 2016 on global economy

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp buys stake in Saudi supermarket group Bindawood Holding

* Bahrain accuses jailed opposition leader of incitement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)