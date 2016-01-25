FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 25
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after U.S. snowstorm rescues oil price

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses rebound after oil, global stock markets recover

* Crude extends gains after surge on short-covering, cold spell

* Gold gains on hopes of fewer Fed hikes amid shaky global economy

* After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good times

* Syrian opposition says Kerry applies pressure over peace talks

* Islamic State video purports to show Paris attackers, threatens Britain

* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias

* Sanctions lifted, Iran’s Rouhani heads to Europe to drum up business

* Fires put out at major Libyan oil terminal

* Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition will join work on new constitution

* Netanyahu seeks to return Israeli army-evicted settlers to West Bank houses

* Algeria summons Morocco envoy, detains Moroccans headed to Libya -sources

* Tunisia’s democracy will be preserved ‘whatever the cost’ - PM

* Palestinian girl, 13, shot dead after trying to stab Israeli guard-police

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco chairman says IPO could be open to international markets

* Saudi to seek foreign non-oil investors as crude slumps

* Iraq summons Saudi envoy over comments on Iran-backed militias

* Saudi Arabian Airlines to raise 5 bln riyals in Islamic bonds in Q2

EGYPT

* Yields on Egypt’s 3-year, 7-year treasury bonds drop at auction

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, strengthened on black market

* Egypt’s Juhayna boosts Q4 net profit by 85 percent

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE December inflation edges up to 3.6 pct

* UAE c.bank Q4 survey shows downtrend in demand for credit

* Arabtec JV receives letter of intent for Bahrain airport modernisation works

* UAE to cut subsidies on electricity and gas sold to power plants-newspaper

KUWAIT

* Kuwait December inflation edges down to 3.0 percent

* Viva Kuwait says Q4 net profit down 9 pct, no dividend for 2015

QATAR

* Doha Bank CEO expects tough 2016 on global economy

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp buys stake in Saudi supermarket group Bindawood Holding

* Bahrain accuses jailed opposition leader of incitement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.