MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares, oil skid as global growth concerns dominate
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Bearish sentiment thwarts mkt rally; Saudi near-flat
* Oil extends slide to retest $30 as oversupply worries return
* PRECIOUS - Gold hits two-week high as equities retreat again
* Kerry hopes for clarity on Syria talks within 24 to 48 hrs
* Global insurers plot cautious course to Iran
* INSIGHT-After sanctions, Iranian and foreign firms await the good times
* Iran, Saudi should reduce tension - Iran deputy foreign minister
* OPEC sec-gen urges non-OPEC to help clear oil stocks overhang
* Sanctions lifted, Iran’s Rouhani heads to Europe to drum up business
* UN sees six-month Syria talks starting on Friday
* OPEC officials see oil market begin to start rebalancing
* Mega deals announced as Iranian president travels to Italy
* WRAPUP 1-OPEC, Russia talk of oil teamwork, but Saudi talks of investment
* UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco chief says maintaining oil and gas investment
* UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco says oil supply, demand to balance before long at “moderate” price
* Iran, Saudi should reduce tension-Iran deputy formin
* INTERVIEW-Saudi consumer spending growth slowing, big retailer says
* Saudi’s Mouwasat Medical recommends 2 riyals dividend for 2015
* Saudi Arabia presents plan to move beyond oil
* Little sign of protest on anniversary of Egypt’s uprising
* INTERVIEW-Hero of Egypt’s uprising feels rejected five years on
* Five years after Egypt uprising, police -- not activists -- celebrated
* TAQA revises withdrawal outage at Dutch Bergermeer gas storage site
* UAE bank UNB Q4 net profit falls 55 pct, trims 2015 dividend
* UAE insurer ADNIC confirms $106 mln capital raising plans
* Abu Dhabi’s Aabar seeks $2.5 bln to refinance loan - sources
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi has shut market-making operation -sources
* Qatar sees oil market rebalancing after one more downturn cycle
* OPEC evaluating need for extraordinary meeting - Qatar
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar in talks for sovereign sukuk issue as early as March - sources
* Bahrain central bank says remains committed to dollar peg
* Bahrain regulator says no decision on fate of Iran’s Future Bank
Compiled by Dubai newsroom