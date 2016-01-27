MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 27

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia subdued ahead of Fed, sentiment fragile after China rout
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt edge up as oil rebounds; other Gulf mkts slip
* Oil falls around 2 pct as profit-taking kicks in
* Gold holds near 12-wk high as dollar pressured ahead of Fed outcome
* Venezuela oil minister to visit OPEC, non-OPEC countries
* Canada to lift Tehran sanctions, allow Bombardier to export to Iran
* Syrian opposition to decide on Wednesday on peace talks
* Insurance snags seen holding up Iran oil exports to Europe
* Oil price drop not hitting Middle East arms orders - Lockheed
* Iraq says Saudi, Russia change tone on possible oil deal
* Boosting Middle East economy is way to beat extremism -Iranian president
* Leading Iraqi Shi‘ite says Islamic State shrugging off U.S. air strikes
* French firms expected to land Iranian airports deals
* Turkish central bank cautious on inflation, no single-rate policy for now
* Iran excludes most candidates in elite assembly election
* Pope asks Iran to work for Mideast peace, stop spread of terrorism
* Iran boosts South Pars condensate exports 64 pct year on year - Shana
* Saudi Kayan brings forward ethylene glycol/ethylene oxide unit maintenance
* Saudi Aramco CEO: expects to see oil prices pick up by end-year
* Saudi industrial city says to speed up, broaden investment
* Saudi, foreign firms sign MoU for new shipbuilding complex
* Egypt’s ergot fungus saga leaves wheat traders in limbo
* Egypt raises cap on forex deposits for imports of essential goods
* Egypt’s GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil -trade
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market
* Dubai exchange launches equity futures for U.S., Indian stocks
* Dubai proprety developer Deyaar Q4 net profit rises 14 pct
* UAE’s Etihad Rail suspends stage two tendering, reviews investment
* UAE official says low oil price new reality, but UAE committed to deliver projects
* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman
* Qatar National Bank closes $600 mln one-yr bond - arranger
* Qatar sees new bull oil market before year-end
* Soccer-Qatar FA sues ex-German soccer chief over World Cup ‘cancer’ remark
* Vodafone Qatar to review costs after loss widens
* Kuwait fin minister sees 2016-17 budget with $25/barrel oil price
* Kuwaiti court overturns conviction of ruling family member - media
* Kuwait’s KPC head sees low oil prices for longer
* Moody’s confirms Bahrain Islamic Bank’s Ba3 issuer ratings; upgrades BCA to b3 from caa1 and assigns positive outlook
* Bahrain moves to close Iran’s Future Bank
* National Bank of Oman proposes 17 pct cash div, 10 pct bonus shares