MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 27

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia subdued ahead of Fed, sentiment fragile after China rout

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt edge up as oil rebounds; other Gulf mkts slip

* Oil falls around 2 pct as profit-taking kicks in

* Gold holds near 12-wk high as dollar pressured ahead of Fed outcome

* Venezuela oil minister to visit OPEC, non-OPEC countries

* Canada to lift Tehran sanctions, allow Bombardier to export to Iran

* Syrian opposition to decide on Wednesday on peace talks

* Insurance snags seen holding up Iran oil exports to Europe

* Oil price drop not hitting Middle East arms orders - Lockheed

* Iraq says Saudi, Russia change tone on possible oil deal

* Boosting Middle East economy is way to beat extremism -Iranian president

* Leading Iraqi Shi‘ite says Islamic State shrugging off U.S. air strikes

* French firms expected to land Iranian airports deals

* Turkish central bank cautious on inflation, no single-rate policy for now

* Iran excludes most candidates in elite assembly election

* Pope asks Iran to work for Mideast peace, stop spread of terrorism

* Iran boosts South Pars condensate exports 64 pct year on year - Shana

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Kayan brings forward ethylene glycol/ethylene oxide unit maintenance

* Saudi Aramco CEO: expects to see oil prices pick up by end-year

* Saudi industrial city says to speed up, broaden investment

* Saudi, foreign firms sign MoU for new shipbuilding complex

EGYPT

* Egypt’s ergot fungus saga leaves wheat traders in limbo

* Egypt raises cap on forex deposits for imports of essential goods

* Egypt’s GASC cancels tender to buy soyoil, sunflower oil -trade

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai exchange launches equity futures for U.S., Indian stocks

* Dubai proprety developer Deyaar Q4 net profit rises 14 pct

* UAE’s Etihad Rail suspends stage two tendering, reviews investment

* UAE official says low oil price new reality, but UAE committed to deliver projects

* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank closes $600 mln one-yr bond - arranger

* Qatar sees new bull oil market before year-end

* Soccer-Qatar FA sues ex-German soccer chief over World Cup ‘cancer’ remark

* Vodafone Qatar to review costs after loss widens

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait fin minister sees 2016-17 budget with $25/barrel oil price

* Kuwaiti court overturns conviction of ruling family member - media

* Kuwait’s KPC head sees low oil prices for longer

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s confirms Bahrain Islamic Bank’s Ba3 issuer ratings; upgrades BCA to b3 from caa1 and assigns positive outlook

* Bahrain moves to close Iran’s Future Bank

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates

* National Bank of Oman proposes 17 pct cash div, 10 pct bonus shares (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)