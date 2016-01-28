MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find support, oil still unstable
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses rise as oil remains over $30; Dubai gets boost from results
* Oil falls back after jumping on hopes of Russia, OPEC cooperation
* Gold slips from 12-week high on less dovish Fed
* France did not ask European Union to consider new Iran sanctions - EU diplomats
* Syrian opposition demands answers before joining talks
* Airbus CEO sees deliveries to Iran possible in “coming months”
* Iraq says would consider deal on global oil cuts but it is still elusive
* Fitch sees pressure on ratings in Middle East, Africa, LatAm in 2016
* Jordan buys 100,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender - trade
* Oman fund, Iran’s Khodro sign MoU for $200 mln auto venture
* Saudi strikes on Yemen civilians may be crimes against humanity -U.N.
* Four Egyptian soldiers killed, 12 injured in Sinai explosion
* Egypt’s GASC cancels rice tender
* Dollar surges against Egyptian pound after cbank raises cap on deposits
* POLL-Egypt central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold
* Inmarsat wins mobile satellite communications contract for UAE
* UAE’s GEMS Global seeks $250 mln two-part loan - sources
* UAE bank NBAD expects little further outflow of government deposits - CEO
* Lower revenues, higher provisions hit National Bank of Abu Dhabi profits
* Fuel unit at ADNOC’s Ruwais refinery down for two months
* Dubai bank Mashreq Q4 net profit falls 13.7 pct
* Dubai Islamic Bank will require capital in 2016 - CEO
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q4 net profit rises 62.8 pct, raises dividend
* Dubai’s DP World says CEO retires with immediate effect
* Commercial Bank of Qatar says 2015 net profit at 1.458 bln riyals
* Qatar emir names new foreign minister in cabinet reshuffle
* Al Jazeera America closure marks a quieter Qatar
* Finmeccanica to sign Kuwait Eurofighter contract on Jan 31 -source
* Fitch Affirms Ahli United Bank (UK) PLC at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable
* Bahrain working with banks to tap existing $1.5 bln bond - sources
* Bahrain’s Banagas in $355 mln deal with Japan’s JGC Corp for gas plant
* Omantel prices $130 mln via 5-yr dual-currency sukuk -leads
* Ooredoo Oman Q4 net profit rises 10.8 pct
* Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 2015 dividend of 15 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares
* Bank Muscat proposes dividend of 25 pct cash, 5 pct bonus shares for 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)