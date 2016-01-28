MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find support, oil still unstable

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses rise as oil remains over $30; Dubai gets boost from results

* Oil falls back after jumping on hopes of Russia, OPEC cooperation

* Gold slips from 12-week high on less dovish Fed

* France did not ask European Union to consider new Iran sanctions - EU diplomats

* Syrian opposition demands answers before joining talks

* Airbus CEO sees deliveries to Iran possible in “coming months”

* Iraq says would consider deal on global oil cuts but it is still elusive

* Fitch sees pressure on ratings in Middle East, Africa, LatAm in 2016

* Jordan buys 100,000 tonnes of hard wheat in tender - trade

* Oman fund, Iran’s Khodro sign MoU for $200 mln auto venture

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi strikes on Yemen civilians may be crimes against humanity -U.N.

EGYPT

* Four Egyptian soldiers killed, 12 injured in Sinai explosion

* Egypt’s GASC cancels rice tender

* Dollar surges against Egyptian pound after cbank raises cap on deposits

* POLL-Egypt central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Inmarsat wins mobile satellite communications contract for UAE

* UAE’s GEMS Global seeks $250 mln two-part loan - sources

* UAE bank NBAD expects little further outflow of government deposits - CEO

* Lower revenues, higher provisions hit National Bank of Abu Dhabi profits

* Fuel unit at ADNOC’s Ruwais refinery down for two months

* Dubai bank Mashreq Q4 net profit falls 13.7 pct

* Dubai Islamic Bank will require capital in 2016 - CEO

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q4 net profit rises 62.8 pct, raises dividend

* Dubai’s DP World says CEO retires with immediate effect

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar says 2015 net profit at 1.458 bln riyals

* Qatar emir names new foreign minister in cabinet reshuffle

* Al Jazeera America closure marks a quieter Qatar

KUWAIT

* Finmeccanica to sign Kuwait Eurofighter contract on Jan 31 -source

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Affirms Ahli United Bank (UK) PLC at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

* Bahrain working with banks to tap existing $1.5 bln bond - sources

* Bahrain’s Banagas in $355 mln deal with Japan’s JGC Corp for gas plant

OMAN

* Omantel prices $130 mln via 5-yr dual-currency sukuk -leads

* Ooredoo Oman Q4 net profit rises 10.8 pct

* Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 2015 dividend of 15 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares

* Bank Muscat proposes dividend of 25 pct cash, 5 pct bonus shares for 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)