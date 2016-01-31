MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 31

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump worldwide as Bank of Japan rate goes negative

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks gain and volumes grow as oil rises over $33

* Oil rises, pares losses in January on hopes for production deal

* Iran pushes OPEC oil output to new high as sanctions are lifted - Reuters survey

* POLL-Oil to average just over $40 in 2016, biggest cut to forecasts in a year

* Iran crude exports hit 2-yr high, up more than 20 pct for Jan-Feb

* Gulf airlines squeezed by Iran tensions

* Gold set for biggest monthly gain in a year

* Stage is set for Syria peace talks as opposition arrives in Geneva

* Turkey says Russian jet violated its airspace again, warns of consequences

* Iraq will cooperate with any production-cutting decisions -oil minister

* France to recognise Palestinian state unless deadlock with Israel broken

SAUDI ARABIA

* Suicide, shooting attack on Saudi Shi‘ite mosque kills four

* End to Saudi Algosaibi debt saga inches closer as creditors meet

* Saudi December bank lending growth rises, money supply slows

* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets drop 3.1 pct m/m in December

* Ambitious Saudi reforms may not avert looming economic slump

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates unchanged

* Yields on Egypt’s 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction on Thursday

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai opens consultancy tender for $27 billion green fund

* Dubai’s Al Khaleej Sugar says operating at 70 pct capacity

* UAE bank UAB winds down SME business as it seeks to return to profit

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo digs into Myanmar, says to target the mass market

OMAN

* Oman signs oil concession agreement with local company

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sees budget deficit jumping by 50 pct in 2016-17

* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 10 pct, hikes dividend

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says austerity plans in line with IMF (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)